Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vishvaraj Jadeja And Aman Mokhade Stars To Watch

Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Toss Update
Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Live Streaming
The Saurashtra Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be telecast on Star Sports in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Good Afternoon!
Hello and welcome to our final live blog of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The final match of the season is being played between Vidarbha and Saurashtra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru on Sunday.