Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final: Vishvaraj Jadeja And Aman Mokhade Stars To Watch X/ CricCrazyJohns

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Final sees Vidarbha take on Saurashtra in a high-stakes clash at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, starting at 1:30 PM IST on January 18. Both teams earned their spots with convincing semi-final wins , Vidarbha defeated Karnataka to reach the final, while Saurashtra overpowered Punjab in their last four encounter. Vidarbha will be aiming for their first Vijay Hazare title, having come close in previous seasons, while Saurashtra chase their third championship, having won this trophy twice before. Key performers to watch include Vidarbha’s Aman Mokhade and Saurashtra’s Vishvaraj Jadeja, both in excellent form throughout the tournament.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Jan 2026, 01:19:56 pm IST Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Toss Update Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl first.

18 Jan 2026, 01:19:16 pm IST Vidarbha Vs Saurashtra Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Live Streaming The Saurashtra Vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy final will be telecast on Star Sports in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.