  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. atharva taide
images

Name: Atharva Taide

Born: 26th April, 2000 in Akola, Maharashtra

Atharva Taide is a left-hand batsman, top-order batsman in Indian Cricket. Taide played youth cricket for India U19 team and came to limelight after he scored 2 centuries in 2 youth test matches against Sri Lanka U19 midway through 2018. After his performance in youth cricket, he was selected for Vidharba in List-A cricket in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He debuted on 20th September 2018 against Baroda. He opened the innings and scored 57 runs off 65 balls batting first. Towards the end of the year, he was named as a part of India’s squad for the 2018 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. He made his First-Class debut against Gujarat on 22nd December 2018. He made his T20 debut for Vidharbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 21st February 2019.

One of Atharva Taide's most remarkable achievements came in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, where he opened the batting for Vidarbha and scored a magnificent 320 runs, equaling Yuvraj Singh's record and leading his team to victory. He also played a crucial role in Vidarbha's triumph in the 2019 Irani Trophy final, scoring a match-winning 72 runs.

Taide's highest score in List A cricket is an unbeaten 164 against Andhra Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on 9 December 2021. He was also a member of the winning team of the Under-23 season 2019–20 and served as Vidarbha's captain for the Under-19 Coochbehar Trophy.

The 22-year-old left-handed batter scored 499 runs at an average of 45.36 in seven Ranji Trophy games last season, including a career-high 3 half centuries and 1 century. He scored his first First-Class century in January of this year in Mohali, India, with an undefeated 112 against Punjab. Even though Vidarbha's chances of making it to the knockout stages were destroyed the game ended in a tie.

In IPL 2022, he was bought by the Punjab Kings for the base price of 20 Lacs. In the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, he did not get an opportunity to make his debut for the team. Taide was retained by the Punjab Kings and made his IPL debut for Punjab Kings against the Lucknow Super Giants on 15th April 2023. He was brought in as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan. He scored a total of 186 runs including 2 half centuries in 7 matches averaging 26+ with a strike rate of 144.19. His last appearance in the IPL was against the Rajasthan Royals on 13th April 2024.

In First Class cricket, Taide has played 23 matches and has scored 1471 runs averaging 42+. He has scored 8 half centuries and 3 centuries with the highest score being 138.

In List A, he has played 32 matches and has scored 1061 runs averaging 36+. His highest score in this format is 164* and has scored 6 half centuries and 2 centuries.

In T20s, he has played 45 matches and has scored 1477 runs with the highest score being 97. His average is 29+ and has scored 5 half-centuries.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  2. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  3. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  4. 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Canada's Vancouver Island
  5. Clifton Suspension Bridge Closed After Human Remains Found In Suitcases, Manhunt For Suspect On | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18