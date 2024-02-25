Ranji Trophy 2024, 1st Quarter-Final Day 2 Report: Atharva Taide, Karun Nair Shine As Vidarbha Post 460 Against Karnataka

Resuming the second day on 261 for three after Atharva Taide's century and Yash Rathod's 93, Vidarbha rode on Nair's innings to post a big first-innings total.

In reply, Karnataka were 98 for two at stumps with Ravikumar Samarth and Nikin Jose batting on 43 and 20, respectively. The visitors trailed by 362 runs.