MI Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 3 - Check Result

Mumbai Indians dominated Delhi Capitals in WPL clash as Harmanpreet Kaur starred with the bat and bowlers sealed a comfortable victory in a high-scoring encounter

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
MI Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Womens Premier League 2026 Match 3 - Check Result
MI Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 3 - Check Result Photo: X/ wplt20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians Women beat Delhi Capitals by 50 runs to register a strong win at the DY Patil Stadium

  • Harmanpreet Kaur starred with a 74-run innings, anchoring MI’s competitive total

  • Amelia Kerr led the bowling attack, taking key wickets to restrict DC to 145

Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur smashed unbeaten half-centuries, while pacer Nicola Carey ran through the middle order as the defending champions returned to winning ways, defeating Delhi Capitals by 50 runs in their Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, January 10.

Sciver-Brunt hammered a 46-ball 70, while Harmanpreet -- smarting from a last-ball defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday -- slammed an unbeaten 74 off 42 balls as Mumbai Indians posted a fighting 195 for 4 on the back of fine form from the two stalwarts.

Carey's (3/37) three-wicket haul in the middle overs, including the key dismissals of hard-hitter Shafali Verma (8) and Laura Wolvaardt (9) in the fifth over, reduced Delhi Capitals to 33 for 3, a collapse that soon worsened to 46 for 5 in the seventh over. DC finally folded up for 145 in 19 overs despite Chinelle Henry's rearguard 56 off 33 balls.

England stalwart Sciver-Brunt, following her superb effort with the bat, also chipped in with two vital wickets giving away 29 runs, while Amelia Kerr, after disappointing with the bat, returned figures of 3/24 with the ball.

Sciver-Brunt excels with bat

Related Content
Related Content

A day after a below-par outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 33-year-old all-rounder Sciver-Brunt roared back to form, smashing 13 boundaries in a fluent 46-ball 70.

Sciver-Brunt, who scored four runs against RCB on Friday, anchored the defending champions' innings alongside skipper Harmanpreet, who was equally belligerent, striking eight boundaries and three sixes.

The pair's 66-run partnership for the third wicket became the cornerstone of MI's competitive total, steadying the innings after opener Amelia Kerr’s first-ball duck.

Kerr’s woes continued as she was trapped off an unnecessary expansive shot, edging a ball moving away from her behind to Lizelle Lee.

However, Sciver-Brunt quickly turned the tide. She took aim at West Indian pacer Chinelle Henry, scoring 10 runs in the second over and adding two more boundaries in the fourth.

Sciver-Brunt's 49-run partnership with opener Gunalan Kamalini helped steady the Mumbai innings. Kamalini looked to capitalise on the momentum, hitting two boundaries in the seventh over, before young Delhi Capitals right-arm pacer Nandani Sharma came around the wicket and tempted her with an almost wide yorker, resulting in Kamalini being caught behind.

Despite Kamalini’s dismissal, Sciver-Brunt continued to dominate, reaching her half-century off just 32 balls, with Harmanpreet ensuring she held the strike.

The England stalwart punished anything short of a length and DC off-spinner Sneh Rana found this out the hard way in the 10th over, conceding two boundaries.

The onslaught continued till Sciver-Brunt was dismissed, caught by DC skipper Jemimah Rodrigues off the bowling of Shree Charani. Harmanpreet then took charge.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series After Injury Scare - Reports

  2. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  3. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  4. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

  5. India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI Preview: Ro-Ko Take Centre Stage As Men In Blue Eye Winning Start In Vadodara

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  2. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  3. ED Raids On I-PAC: Bengal Govt Files Caveat In SC

  4. Work Without Guarantee, Wages Without Certainty: The New Reality Of MGNREGA In Jharkhand

  5. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Tarique Rahman Appointed As Chairman Of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

  3. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  4. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener