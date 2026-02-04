RCB Vs DC LIVE Streaming, WPL 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch Marquee Clash

RCB and Delhi will lock horns for the second time in WPL history
RCB won the final against DC in 2024 to claim their first title
DC have won 6 matches against RCB out of the nine matches played so far
Royal Challengers Bengaluru will cross swords will Delhi Capitals in the final of the Women's Premier League 2026 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Thursday, February 4, 2026.
RCB, who have previously lifted the trophy in 2024, will be vying for their 2nd title; meanwhile, Delhi will be desperate to cross the final hurdle and break their final jinx.
This will be DC's fourth consecutive WPL final, first under the captaincy of Jemimah Rodrigues, who took the reins of the team from Meg Lanning this year.
RCB have been a dominating force in the tournament, winning six of their eight league matches and making a direct entry into the finals by finishing at the top of the points table.
Meanwhile, DC had a mixed start to the tournament but made a strong comeback in the latter half to clinch a spot in the playoffs, and defeated Gujarat Giants comprehensively by 7 wickets.
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Head-To-Head
Matches: 9
RCB: 3
DC: 6
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Squads
Delhi Capitals Women: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat
RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Streaming Details
The final of the Women's Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.