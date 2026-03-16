Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

Summary of this article
Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her portrayal of Agnes in Hamnet, marking the first time an Irish actor has received the award.
The film explores the grief of William Shakespeare and his wife after the death of their son Hamnet, imagining its connection to the creation of Hamlet.
Buckley capped a dominant awards season with the Oscar after winning major honours at the SAG Awards, BAFTAs, Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes.
The award for Best Actress went to second-time nominee Jessie Buckley for her portrayal of Agnes, the wife of William Shakespeare, in the historical drama directed by Chloé Zhao. Buckley reacted with visible disbelief, breaking into laughter before beginning her speech. “This is really something,” she said, gathering herself before addressing the audience.
During her remarks, she acknowledged the women nominated alongside her, praising both their artistry and generosity. “I’m inspired by your work and your spirit,” she said. “I hope I get to collaborate with each of you someday.” Marking Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, Buckley dedicated the award to mothers. “Today is Mother’s Day in the UK, so I want to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart,” she said. “We come from generations of women who keep creating despite every obstacle. Thank you for recognising me in this role.”
The win carries historic weight, making Buckley the first Irish performer to take home the Best Actress prize. Her victory capped an exceptional awards run that included top honours at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Awards and Golden Globe Awards.
A strong contender throughout the season, Buckley faced a competitive lineup. First-time nominees Rose Byrne was recognised for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (2025) and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value (2025). Also nominated were two-time winner Emma Stone for Bugonia (2025) and two-time nominee Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue (2025).
Hamnet, adapts Maggie O’Farrell’s acclaimed 2020 novel of the same name. Set in 16th-century England, the story explores the largely undocumented domestic life of Shakespeare and his wife, historically known as Anne Hathaway but also called Agnes. At the centre of the narrative is the death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet, and the profound grief that followed. Paul Mescal stars as Shakespeare, with the film imagining how the loss may have shaped the creation of Hamlet — one of the playwright’s most celebrated tragedies. In the 16th century, the names Hamnet and Hamlet were often used interchangeably.
The film has earned a reputation for its emotional intensity, with many viewers citing Buckley’s performance as its emotional anchor. She previously received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Lost Daughter (2021). In total, Hamnet secured eight nominations at the Academy Awards, including nods for directing, adapted screenplay and Best Picture.
According to BBC, Buckley has achieved a rare feat by winning the Golden Globe, SAG, Critics' Choice and BAFTA awards, which historically indicates a strong likelihood of Oscar success. Notably, no actress has ever lost the Academy Award after winning all four of these prestigious awards. If Buckley completes this sweep at the Oscars, she would join an exclusive group of performers, the last being Renée Zellweger, who won multiple major awards for her role in Judy before taking home the Oscar in 2020. Interestingly, Buckley also had a role in Judy, making this connection even more compelling.