Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

During her remarks, she acknowledged the women nominated alongside her, praising both their artistry and generosity. “I’m inspired by your work and your spirit,” she said. “I hope I get to collaborate with each of you someday.” Marking Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom, Buckley dedicated the award to mothers. “Today is Mother’s Day in the UK, so I want to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother’s heart,” she said. “We come from generations of women who keep creating despite every obstacle. Thank you for recognising me in this role.”