Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: Bad Bunny Makes An Eye-Catching Entrance With A 53-Year Prosthetic Transformation

Prosthetics, tailoring and ageing references shape Bad Bunny’s Met Gala 2026 appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Sakshi Salil Chavan
Sakshi Salil Chavan
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Bad Bunny At Met Gala 2026
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bad Bunny attended the Met Gala 2026 on May 4 in New York City

  • He wore a black Zara-designed tuxedo with aging prosthetics and white hair styling

  • The look continues his pattern of concept-led red carpet appearances

Bad Bunny AKA Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio’s name has been closely tied to his Super Bowl halftime performance earlier this year, where the Puerto Rican artist took full command of the stage with a Spanish-only set and a visibly youthful, high-energy presence.

At the 2026 Met Gala in New York, that youthful image shifted drastically. For the annual fashion fundraiser, he arrived in a version of himself aged forward by 53 years, through heavy prosthetic work.

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The ageing transformation was developed with prosthetic makeup artist Mike Marino. It connects to The Aging Body, a section of the Costume Institute exhibition focused on physical change over time and how bodies shift across age.

The design used layered prosthetics across face, neck and hands. The focus stayed on realism in how ageing affects structure, not only surface detail. Bad Bunny, 32, said on the carpet that the process “took 53 years” to complete, referring to the time-based concept behind the application.

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Bad Bunny Pays A Tribute To Charles James

He wore a custom black tuxedo designed in collaboration with Zara. The suit included a pussybow detail referencing Charles James’s 1947 work Bustle, which is part of the Costume Institute’s permanent collection.

The tailoring stayed sharp and minimal in silhouette. The design allowed the prosthetic work to remain the central visual focus while still anchoring the look in formal structure. He carried a cane and wore Cartier jewellery. A 1995 archival Cartier watch stood out as a historical object within the styling, linking the outfit to earlier eras of design and craftsmanship.

Bad Bunny At Met Gala 2026
Bad Bunny At Met Gala 2026 Photo: X
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Bad Bunny’s Consistent Concept Driven Dressing

Bad Bunny has developed a consistent identity at the Met Gala through looks built around interpretation. Each appearance tends to connect directly to the theme of the year.

In 2025, he wore a brown Prada suit paired with embellished gloves and a custom Puerto Rican pava hat. That look referenced heritage and craft through clothing choices and accessories.

The 2026 appearance extends that approach into a more conceptual direction. Ageing becomes the central idea, expressed through prosthetics, tailoring references and archival jewellery. The red carpet becomes a space where identity is constructed through time-based design.

Bad Bunny At Met Gala 2026
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