Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates|Emma Chamberlain, Nicole Kidman, Cara Delevingne, Doja Cat Lead Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2026 Fashion LIVE Updates: Isha Ambani Brings Indian Heritage To The Carpet In Gaurav Gupta Saree
Isha Ambani made a striking return to the Met Gala in a custom saree by Gaurav Gupta, leaning fully into the “Fashion is Art” theme. The look was rooted in Indian craftsmanship, with her blouse alone featuring over 1,800 carats of diamonds and precious stones. Created by around 40 artisans, the piece brought together heirloom diamonds from Nita Ambani’s collection, along with emeralds and polki. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the overall look felt rich in detail but still sharp on the carpet traditional at its core, but made for a global stage.
Met Gala 2026 Celebrity Looks LIVE: Doja Cat Goes Sculptural In Semi-Sheer Saint Laurent
Doja Cat leaned fully into the theme with a look that felt part sculpture, part fashion. She wore a draped, nude-toned gown by Saint Laurent that, at first glance, looked almost like plastic. Turns out, it was silicone giving it that glossy, second-skin finish. The toga-style silhouette, complete with a thigh-high slit and gold detailing at the shoulders, pulled from ancient Greek references inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art itself. Styled with platform heels and soft waves, the look felt futuristic but rooted in art.
Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Cara Delevingne Keeps It Classic In Front, Goes Bold At The Back
Cara Delevingne played it deceptively safe at first glance in a black halter-neck gown by Ralph Lauren, with illusion-mesh cap sleeves and a clean, sculpted silhouette. But then she turned. The mesh extended into a completely sheer back, detailed with an embroidered peacock that did all the talking. It’s the kind of switch-up she’s known for, controlled from the front, risky at the back. The look also quietly nods to Rooney Mara’s 2011 Vogue shoot in Ralph Lauren, swapping dragon embroidery for something more fluid and theatrical.
Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Sunday Rose Makes Debut In Soft Pink Dior
Making her Met Gala debut, Sunday Rose stepped onto the carpet in a soft pink Dior look that kept things simple and youthful. Attending alongside her mother Nicole Kidman, the moment felt personal more than performative. While Kidman went full drama, Sunday Rose’s look stayed understated, offering a quieter contrast on the carpet—and marking a low-key but memorable first appearance at fashion’s biggest night.
Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Nicole Kidman Stuns In Deep Red Chanel On Co-chair Duty
Nicole Kidman arrived in custom Chanel, wearing a deep red sequinned gown with feather detailing that leaned fully into the night’s art-meets-fashion theme. Styled by Jason Bolden, the look felt dramatic but controlled very much in her lane. She paired it with an archival Omega “Manhattan” watch from 1982, adding a vintage touch to the overall look. As one of the evening’s co-chairs, she showed up exactly how you’d expect polished, theatrical, and completely in sync with the theme.
Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Emma Chamberlain brings an art-inspired, watercolor feel to the red carpet
Emma Chamberlain is switching things up for her sixth Met Gala appearance, leaning into a look she describes as more intentional and art-driven. Speaking to Vogue ahead of the event, she said she’s taken a calmer approach this year, skipping the usual pre-Met chaos to focus on rest.
“I’m taking it really seriously in a way that I haven’t in the past,” she said.
She also returns as Vogue’s red carpet correspondent, stepping into the role with what she calls her most personal Met Gala look yet.
Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Theme: Fashion Meets Art
This year’s exhibit puts fashion right next to fine art, literally. Think a Saint Laurent look displayed beside Van Gogh’s Irises, or a John Galliano design for Maison Margiela paired with an antique sculpture. The idea is to show how clothes can hold the same kind of meaning and emotion as classic artworks. By placing them together, the exhibit blurs the line between fashion and art, making you look at garments not just as outfits, but as pieces with their own story and presence.