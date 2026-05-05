Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates|Emma Chamberlain, Nicole Kidman, Cara Delevingne, Doja Cat Lead Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates X

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet LIVE Updates: The Met Gala is back at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, bringing together some of the biggest names from film, fashion, music and pop culture for what’s easily the most-watched red carpet of the year. This time, the theme is Costume Art, with the dress code “Fashion is Art.” It’s all about how clothing crosses into art, so expect dramatic silhouettes, archival callbacks and pieces that feel more like installations than outfits. The night will be co-chaired by Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé and Venus Williams. On hosting duties for the livestream are Ashley Graham, La La Anthony and Cara Delevingne, with Emma Chamberlain back on the carpet doing what she does best. The livestream kicks off at 6 PM EDT (that’s 3:30 AM IST on May 5 for viewers in India) and will be available via Vogue’s digital platforms, as well as YouTube and TikTok. We’ll be tracking it all in real time, from the first arrivals to the looks everyone ends up talking about.

LIVE UPDATES

5 May 2026, 04:22:20 am IST Met Gala 2026 Fashion LIVE Updates: Isha Ambani Brings Indian Heritage To The Carpet In Gaurav Gupta Saree Isha Ambani made a striking return to the Met Gala in a custom saree by Gaurav Gupta, leaning fully into the “Fashion is Art” theme. The look was rooted in Indian craftsmanship, with her blouse alone featuring over 1,800 carats of diamonds and precious stones. Created by around 40 artisans, the piece brought together heirloom diamonds from Nita Ambani’s collection, along with emeralds and polki. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the overall look felt rich in detail but still sharp on the carpet traditional at its core, but made for a global stage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

5 May 2026, 03:55:15 am IST Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Cara Delevingne Keeps It Classic In Front, Goes Bold At The Back Cara Delevingne played it deceptively safe at first glance in a black halter-neck gown by Ralph Lauren, with illusion-mesh cap sleeves and a clean, sculpted silhouette. But then she turned. The mesh extended into a completely sheer back, detailed with an embroidered peacock that did all the talking. It’s the kind of switch-up she’s known for, controlled from the front, risky at the back. The look also quietly nods to Rooney Mara’s 2011 Vogue shoot in Ralph Lauren, swapping dragon embroidery for something more fluid and theatrical. Cara Delevingne arrives at the #MetGala.



(Via: @enews) pic.twitter.com/zsMmXKdGmZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 4, 2026

5 May 2026, 03:48:51 am IST Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Sunday Rose Makes Debut In Soft Pink Dior Making her Met Gala debut, Sunday Rose stepped onto the carpet in a soft pink Dior look that kept things simple and youthful. Attending alongside her mother Nicole Kidman, the moment felt personal more than performative. While Kidman went full drama, Sunday Rose’s look stayed understated, offering a quieter contrast on the carpet—and marking a low-key but memorable first appearance at fashion’s biggest night. Always one to understand the assignment, #MetGala co-chair Nicole Kidman has arrived at the @metmuseum in custom @CHANEL by Matthieu Blazy with her daughter Sunday Rose in @Dior by her side.



See every look from fashion’s biggest night here: https://t.co/XW51Q0SAt2 pic.twitter.com/3uvkyoHVbK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 4, 2026 Met Gala 2026|11 Most Outrageous Red Carpet Looks BY Aishani Biswas

5 May 2026, 03:48:51 am IST Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Nicole Kidman Stuns In Deep Red Chanel On Co-chair Duty Nicole Kidman arrived in custom Chanel, wearing a deep red sequinned gown with feather detailing that leaned fully into the night’s art-meets-fashion theme. Styled by Jason Bolden, the look felt dramatic but controlled very much in her lane. She paired it with an archival Omega “Manhattan” watch from 1982, adding a vintage touch to the overall look. As one of the evening’s co-chairs, she showed up exactly how you’d expect polished, theatrical, and completely in sync with the theme. Lady in red! Nicole Kidman has arrived at the 2026 #MetGala: https://t.co/fpQmycqcfW pic.twitter.com/B0UWL7Urxa — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 4, 2026

5 May 2026, 03:34:08 am IST Met Gala 2026 LIVE Updates: Emma Chamberlain brings an art-inspired, watercolor feel to the red carpet Emma Chamberlain is switching things up for her sixth Met Gala appearance, leaning into a look she describes as more intentional and art-driven. Speaking to Vogue ahead of the event, she said she’s taken a calmer approach this year, skipping the usual pre-Met chaos to focus on rest. “I’m taking it really seriously in a way that I haven’t in the past,” she said. She also returns as Vogue’s red carpet correspondent, stepping into the role with what she calls her most personal Met Gala look yet. Emma Chamberlain for #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CZwPZMIcIB — Met Gala 2026 (@2026MetGala) May 4, 2026