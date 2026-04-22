The Indian Streak At The Met Gala Red Carpet Through The Years

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas's debut to Shah Rukh Khan's long-awaited appearance, Bollywood stars have steadily claimed space at the Met Gala. Here's a sharp, year-wise look at the names, designers and defining fashion moments.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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Bollywood at the Met Gala: Indian Stars Who Owned the Red Carpet Photo: Instagram/X
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bollywood's presence at the Met Gala has shifted from rare appearances to a steady, headline-making fixture on the global red carpet.

  • From Priyanka Chopra Jonas's early breakthrough to the 2025 surge with Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, each year has expanded India's visibility.

  • With multiple returning names and recent debutants in the mix, the 2026 edition is set to test just how firmly Bollywood now holds its place at fashion's biggest night.

The Met Gala may have started as an elite New York fundraiser, but it now operates as one of fashion's most visible global stages. Over the years, Bollywood stars at the Met Gala have moved from occasional appearances to a steady, headline-making presence. What follows is a clear record of who showed up, when they did and what they wore.

Bollywood at the Met Gala: A History of Iconic Indian Fashion Moments

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The First Breakthrough Presence

Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains the most consistent Bollywood attendee at the Met Gala. Her 2017 debut in a sweeping Ralph Lauren trench coat gown quickly became one of the night's most talked-about looks. It was later described by critics as a defining moment in pop culture.

Priyanka Chopra made a grand entry at the Met Gala 2017
Priyanka Chopra made a grand entry at the Met Gala 2017 Photo: X
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She returned in 2018 in a maroon velvet Ralph Lauren gown with a gold headpiece, followed by a theatrical Christian Dior feathered look in 2019 for the Camp theme. After a brief gap, she reappeared in 2023 in a black Maison Valentino gown with gloves and a cape.

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the Met Gala 2018
Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at the Met Gala 2018 Photo: X
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Priyanka Chopra’s 2019 Met Gala Look
Priyanka Chopra’s 2019 Met Gala Look Photo: X
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In 2025, she attended in a structured polka-dotted Balmain ensemble, paired with a wide-brim hat and a high-value emerald necklace.

2. Deepika Padukone: Early Adopter of the Met Stage

Deepika Padukone's 2017 Met Gala Look
Deepika Padukone's 2017 Met Gala Look Photo: X
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Deepika Padukone made her debut in 2017 in a satin Tommy Hilfiger gown. Her 2018 appearance marked a shift, as she opted for a sculptural red gown by Prabal Gurung, aligning more closely with the event's theatrical tone.

Deepika Padukone's 2019 Met Gala Look
Deepika Padukone's 2019 Met Gala Look Photo: X
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In 2019, she appeared in a voluminous pink Zac Posen gown, featuring exaggerated structure and detailed embroidery. The look was widely noted for anticipating the later rise of high-glam, doll-inspired fashion aesthetics.

3. Alia Bhatt: Craft-Focused Red Carpet Entries

Alia Bhatt's 2023 Met Gala Look
Alia Bhatt's 2023 Met Gala Look Photo: X
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Alia Bhatt entered the Met Gala circuit in 2023, wearing a pearl-detailed gown by Prabal Gurung, referencing Karl Lagerfeld’s design language.

Alia Bhatt's 2024 Met Gala Look
Alia Bhatt's 2024 Met Gala Look Photo: X
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In 2024, she shifted direction with a mint-green Sabyasachi sari. The look featured extensive embroidery, a long train and gemstone detailing, placing Indian textile craftsmanship at the centre of the red carpet conversation.

4. Shah Rukh Khan: A Long-Awaited Met Debut

Shah Rukh Khan Met Gala debut 2025
Shah Rukh Khan Met Gala debut 2025 Photo: Instagram
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Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in 2025, stepping onto the red carpet in a sharply tailored black ensemble by Sabyasachi. The look was styled with layered jewellery, a statement pendant and a cane, bringing a theatrical edge to classic tailoring.

5. Diljit Dosanjh: A Culturally Rooted First Appearance

Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala debut 2025
Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala debut 2025 Photo: Instagram
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Diljit Dosanjh marked his Met Gala debut in 2025 in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble. Styled with a coordinated turban and traditional jewellery, the look was completed with a ceremonial kirpan, blending cultural identity with formal couture.

6. Kiara Advani: A Sculptural Couture Debut

Kiara Advani's Met Gala debut 2025
Kiara Advani's Met Gala debut 2025 Photo: Instagram
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Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in 2025 wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta creation. The off-shoulder black gown was defined by a sculptural gold corset, creating a structured silhouette that aligned with the evening’s emphasis on statement tailoring.

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7. Isha Ambani: Consistent Appearances Across Years

Isha Ambani's Met Gala debut in 2017
Isha Ambani's Met Gala debut in 2017 Photo: X
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Isha Ambani has attended the Met Gala across multiple editions. She debuted in 2017 in Christian Dior couture.

Isha Ambani's Met Gala Look 2019
Isha Ambani's Met Gala Look 2019 Photo: X
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In 2019, she wore a Prabal Gurung tulle gown with crystal embroidery. Her 2023 appearance featured another Prabal Gurung design with pearl detailing and a long train.

Isha Ambani's Met Gala Look 2025
Isha Ambani's Met Gala Look 2025 Photo: Instagram
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In 2024, she attended in a Rahul Mishra sari gown incorporating traditional embroidery techniques. In 2025, she wore a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble paired with a historic Cartier necklace.

8. Natasha Poonawalla: High-Concept Fashion on the Carpet

Natasha Poonawalla's 2018 Met Gala Look
Natasha Poonawalla's 2018 Met Gala Look Photo: X
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Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala appearances are defined by experimental styling. She debuted in 2018 in Prabal Gurung.

Natasha Poonawalla's 2019 Met Gala Look
Natasha Poonawalla's 2019 Met Gala Look Photo: X
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In 2019, she wore a crystal-embellished Dundas outfit. Her 2022 look combined a Sabyasachi sari with a Schiaparelli corset.

Natasha Poonawalla's 2023 Met Gala Look
Natasha Poonawalla's 2023 Met Gala Look Photo: X
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In 2023, she appeared in a sculptural Schiaparelli couture ensemble. This was followed by a Maison Margiela Artisanal look in 2024. In 2025, she wore a custom Manish Malhotra outfit incorporating vintage Gara textiles.

9. Designers on the Red Carpet: Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra

Sabyasachi's 2025 Met Gala Look
Sabyasachi's 2025 Met Gala Look Photo: Instagram
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The 2025 Met Gala also featured Indian designers as attendees.

Sabyasachi appeared in a self-designed ivory ensemble with layered jewellery and a statement headpiece.

Manish Malhotra's Met Gala 2025 Look
Manish Malhotra's Met Gala 2025 Look Photo: Instagram
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Manish Malhotra made his debut in a black sherwani-inspired cape with detailed embroidery and jewellery from his own label.

Several other Indian names have appeared in recent editions of the Met Gala. Sudha Reddy attended in 2024 in a Tarun Tahiliani gown featuring intricate embroidery and a handcrafted cape. Diya Mehta Jatia appeared in 2023 in Prabal Gurung and returned in 2025 in a crystal-embedded BLONI suit. Mona Patel debuted in 2024 in Iris van Herpen couture and returned in 2025 in a Thom Browne ensemble.

Met Gala 2026: The Current Moment

Between 2017 and 2025, Indian representation at the Met Gala has expanded in both scale and consistency. The list now includes actors, entrepreneurs and designers, with multiple repeat attendees and several high-profile debuts shaping the red carpet narrative.

With the 2026 Met Gala around the corner, attention has already shifted to who will return this year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expected to remain a constant presence, while Shah Rukh Khan’s possible comeback after his debut has generated strong anticipation. Alia Bhatt is likely to continue her run following back-to-back appearances and there is growing speculation around Deepika Padukone's return.

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Names like Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, who made their debut in 2025, are also being closely watched, alongside regular attendees such as Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla. As the guest list takes shape, the focus remains firmly on how Bollywood will once again take the stage at one of fashion's biggest global events.

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