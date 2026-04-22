The Indian Streak At The Met Gala Red Carpet Through The Years

Bollywood's presence at the Met Gala has shifted from rare appearances to a steady, headline-making fixture on the global red carpet.
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas's early breakthrough to the 2025 surge with Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, each year has expanded India's visibility.
With multiple returning names and recent debutants in the mix, the 2026 edition is set to test just how firmly Bollywood now holds its place at fashion's biggest night.
The Met Gala may have started as an elite New York fundraiser, but it now operates as one of fashion's most visible global stages. Over the years, Bollywood stars at the Met Gala have moved from occasional appearances to a steady, headline-making presence. What follows is a clear record of who showed up, when they did and what they wore.
Bollywood at the Met Gala: A History of Iconic Indian Fashion Moments
1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The First Breakthrough Presence
Priyanka Chopra Jonas remains the most consistent Bollywood attendee at the Met Gala. Her 2017 debut in a sweeping Ralph Lauren trench coat gown quickly became one of the night's most talked-about looks. It was later described by critics as a defining moment in pop culture.
She returned in 2018 in a maroon velvet Ralph Lauren gown with a gold headpiece, followed by a theatrical Christian Dior feathered look in 2019 for the Camp theme. After a brief gap, she reappeared in 2023 in a black Maison Valentino gown with gloves and a cape.
In 2025, she attended in a structured polka-dotted Balmain ensemble, paired with a wide-brim hat and a high-value emerald necklace.
2. Deepika Padukone: Early Adopter of the Met Stage
Deepika Padukone made her debut in 2017 in a satin Tommy Hilfiger gown. Her 2018 appearance marked a shift, as she opted for a sculptural red gown by Prabal Gurung, aligning more closely with the event's theatrical tone.
In 2019, she appeared in a voluminous pink Zac Posen gown, featuring exaggerated structure and detailed embroidery. The look was widely noted for anticipating the later rise of high-glam, doll-inspired fashion aesthetics.
3. Alia Bhatt: Craft-Focused Red Carpet Entries
Alia Bhatt entered the Met Gala circuit in 2023, wearing a pearl-detailed gown by Prabal Gurung, referencing Karl Lagerfeld’s design language.
In 2024, she shifted direction with a mint-green Sabyasachi sari. The look featured extensive embroidery, a long train and gemstone detailing, placing Indian textile craftsmanship at the centre of the red carpet conversation.
4. Shah Rukh Khan: A Long-Awaited Met Debut
Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut in 2025, stepping onto the red carpet in a sharply tailored black ensemble by Sabyasachi. The look was styled with layered jewellery, a statement pendant and a cane, bringing a theatrical edge to classic tailoring.
5. Diljit Dosanjh: A Culturally Rooted First Appearance
Diljit Dosanjh marked his Met Gala debut in 2025 in a custom Prabal Gurung ensemble. Styled with a coordinated turban and traditional jewellery, the look was completed with a ceremonial kirpan, blending cultural identity with formal couture.
6. Kiara Advani: A Sculptural Couture Debut
Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in 2025 wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta creation. The off-shoulder black gown was defined by a sculptural gold corset, creating a structured silhouette that aligned with the evening’s emphasis on statement tailoring.
7. Isha Ambani: Consistent Appearances Across Years
Isha Ambani has attended the Met Gala across multiple editions. She debuted in 2017 in Christian Dior couture.
In 2019, she wore a Prabal Gurung tulle gown with crystal embroidery. Her 2023 appearance featured another Prabal Gurung design with pearl detailing and a long train.
In 2024, she attended in a Rahul Mishra sari gown incorporating traditional embroidery techniques. In 2025, she wore a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble paired with a historic Cartier necklace.
8. Natasha Poonawalla: High-Concept Fashion on the Carpet
Natasha Poonawalla's Met Gala appearances are defined by experimental styling. She debuted in 2018 in Prabal Gurung.
In 2019, she wore a crystal-embellished Dundas outfit. Her 2022 look combined a Sabyasachi sari with a Schiaparelli corset.
In 2023, she appeared in a sculptural Schiaparelli couture ensemble. This was followed by a Maison Margiela Artisanal look in 2024. In 2025, she wore a custom Manish Malhotra outfit incorporating vintage Gara textiles.
9. Designers on the Red Carpet: Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra
The 2025 Met Gala also featured Indian designers as attendees.
Sabyasachi appeared in a self-designed ivory ensemble with layered jewellery and a statement headpiece.
Manish Malhotra made his debut in a black sherwani-inspired cape with detailed embroidery and jewellery from his own label.
Several other Indian names have appeared in recent editions of the Met Gala. Sudha Reddy attended in 2024 in a Tarun Tahiliani gown featuring intricate embroidery and a handcrafted cape. Diya Mehta Jatia appeared in 2023 in Prabal Gurung and returned in 2025 in a crystal-embedded BLONI suit. Mona Patel debuted in 2024 in Iris van Herpen couture and returned in 2025 in a Thom Browne ensemble.
Met Gala 2026: The Current Moment
Between 2017 and 2025, Indian representation at the Met Gala has expanded in both scale and consistency. The list now includes actors, entrepreneurs and designers, with multiple repeat attendees and several high-profile debuts shaping the red carpet narrative.
With the 2026 Met Gala around the corner, attention has already shifted to who will return this year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expected to remain a constant presence, while Shah Rukh Khan’s possible comeback after his debut has generated strong anticipation. Alia Bhatt is likely to continue her run following back-to-back appearances and there is growing speculation around Deepika Padukone's return.
Names like Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, who made their debut in 2025, are also being closely watched, alongside regular attendees such as Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla. As the guest list takes shape, the focus remains firmly on how Bollywood will once again take the stage at one of fashion's biggest global events.