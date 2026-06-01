Backrooms And Obsession Beat Star Wars; Check Out Box Office Collections

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Directed by first-time filmmakers with YouTube roots, the horror hits outperformed The Mandalorian and Grogu, signalling a surprising shift in theatrical audience preferences.

Backrooms And Obsession
Gen Z YouTubers Beat Star Wars With Backrooms And Obsession Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Gen Z YouTubers beat Star Wars as two indie horror films crossed $100 million.

  • Backrooms box office reached $118 million worldwide from a modest $10 million budget.

  • Obsession movie earnings hit $148 million, reinforcing horror’s growing theatrical power.

Gen Z YouTubers beat Star Wars at the weekend box office in one of the year’s biggest theatrical surprises. Two independent horror films, Backrooms and Obsession, both directed by first-time filmmakers with strong YouTube followings, have crossed the $100 million mark worldwide and overtaken Disney’s latest Star Wars release, The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The success signals more than a strong weekend for horror. It points towards a changing audience appetite, especially among younger viewers seeking original stories over franchise familiarity.

Backrooms box office creates shockwave for Indie horror

Released by A24, Backrooms opened to exceptional numbers, earning $81.5 million across North America during its first weekend and reaching $118 million globally. Directed and co-written by YouTube creator Kane Parsons, the film reportedly cost just $10 million to make, turning profitable almost immediately.

Its success did not overshadow Obsession, however. Directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, the low-budget horror film continued its impressive theatrical run with another $26.4 million domestically. Produced for under $1 million, Obsession has now grossed $148 million worldwide.

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The Mandalorian And Grogu Slips As Horror Dominates

The combined momentum of the two horror films pushed The Mandalorian and Grogu into third place. The Star Wars title saw a steep second-weekend drop and currently stands at $246.6 million globally.

Industry observers believe the weekend may reflect something larger about cinema trends. According to Blumhouse-Atomic Monster president Abhijay Prakash, it was stated that the weekend validated the company’s long-standing belief in original horror and youth-driven storytelling.

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Marketplace analyst Paul Dergarabedian similarly suggested that theatrical recovery could increasingly depend on fresh, risk-taking films rather than established franchises.

The milestone became official this weekend as both Backrooms and Obsession crossed the coveted $100 million worldwide threshold.

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