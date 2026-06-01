Backrooms And Obsession Beat Star Wars; Check Out Box Office Collections

Gen Z YouTubers beat Star Wars as two indie horror films crossed $100 million.
Backrooms box office reached $118 million worldwide from a modest $10 million budget.
Obsession movie earnings hit $148 million, reinforcing horror’s growing theatrical power.
Gen Z YouTubers beat Star Wars at the weekend box office in one of the year’s biggest theatrical surprises. Two independent horror films, Backrooms and Obsession, both directed by first-time filmmakers with strong YouTube followings, have crossed the $100 million mark worldwide and overtaken Disney’s latest Star Wars release, The Mandalorian and Grogu.
The success signals more than a strong weekend for horror. It points towards a changing audience appetite, especially among younger viewers seeking original stories over franchise familiarity.
Backrooms box office creates shockwave for Indie horror
Released by A24, Backrooms opened to exceptional numbers, earning $81.5 million across North America during its first weekend and reaching $118 million globally. Directed and co-written by YouTube creator Kane Parsons, the film reportedly cost just $10 million to make, turning profitable almost immediately.
Its success did not overshadow Obsession, however. Directed by 26-year-old Curry Barker, the low-budget horror film continued its impressive theatrical run with another $26.4 million domestically. Produced for under $1 million, Obsession has now grossed $148 million worldwide.
The Mandalorian And Grogu Slips As Horror Dominates
The combined momentum of the two horror films pushed The Mandalorian and Grogu into third place. The Star Wars title saw a steep second-weekend drop and currently stands at $246.6 million globally.
Industry observers believe the weekend may reflect something larger about cinema trends. According to Blumhouse-Atomic Monster president Abhijay Prakash, it was stated that the weekend validated the company’s long-standing belief in original horror and youth-driven storytelling.
Marketplace analyst Paul Dergarabedian similarly suggested that theatrical recovery could increasingly depend on fresh, risk-taking films rather than established franchises.
The milestone became official this weekend as both Backrooms and Obsession crossed the coveted $100 million worldwide threshold.