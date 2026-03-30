From Jump Scares To Oozing Scars: The Changing Currency Of Horror Over The Years

Horror has long been a genre anchored in sociopolitical and cultural angst. It is primal and visceral, often articulating rage and paranoia of the times far more effectively than the standard drama. During a 2016 discussion at the New York Film Academy, John Carpenter said, “Horror has been with cinema since the very beginning. It grew up part and parcel with the image, with cinema. And it will always be with us. It’s one of the most popular genres of all time. And it’s an all-purpose genre because it keeps changing. Every culture, every few years, it morphs, it changes into something else. It brings the sensibilities of the age in which it’s made and that’s what’s so fabulous.”