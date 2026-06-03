Delhi Hotel Fire: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Malviya Nagar Victims

A major fire broke out at Lemon Green Restaurant in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, killing 10 people and injuring several others.
Delhi Fire Services rescued people trapped inside the building and shifted the injured to hospitals for treatment.
Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire and examine possible fire safety violations.
A massive fire tore through the Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, according to the Press Trust of India. Several of the deceased are foreign nationals, primarily from Central Asian and African countries.
Emergency teams rescued more than 40 people and rushed them to a nearby hospital, where 21 were declared brought dead. The tragedy prompted swift responses from local residents and national leaders as authorities scrambled to secure the congested site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased victim from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Injured survivors will receive Rs 50,000.
"The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi said in a post on X, according to PTI.
As rescue operations conclude, investigators are now piecing together the timeline of the blaze, examining the building's structural history, and probing allegations of delayed emergency responses.
Rescue Efforts and Chaos
An eyewitness passing through the area noticed flames and smoke billowing from the building around 9.30 am. "I saw four to six people breaking the glass and jumping from the building to escape the fire. One person's leg appeared to have been broken after the fall," the witness told PTI. The witness said rescue teams later evacuated the area and traffic movement was rerouted around the site.
Before emergency services arrived, locals played a pivotal role in the rescue, according to PTI. A mattress seller spread mattresses on the ground to cushion falling victims, while other bystanders administered CPR to the injured.
Teams from the Delhi Fire Services, police, and disaster response units searched the smoke-blackened structure, with video footage showing personnel evacuating survivors from the basement. Rescue workers pulled victims from the building, and ambulances rushed them to hospitals.
The building suffered extensive damage in the fire, with debris, shattered glass and burnt materials strewn in the vicinity. A large crowd gathered near the site. Local residents alleged the building possessed only one exit and said firefighters arrived nearly an hour late, though PTI said these assertions remain unverified.
Building Details and Investigation
Fire officer A K Malik told PTI the structure is a five-storey building comprising a basement, a ground floor, and five upper floors. Residents said the premises previously housed a Khadi Bhandar and were frequently utilised by relatives of patients undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital.
Officials initially said the fire started around 8.30 am at the nearby Lemon Green Restaurant, but police later clarified the blaze sparked inside the hotel itself. Authorities have since cordoned off the location, diverted traffic, and officially declared the rescue operation over.
Police have launched a formal investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Officials warned the death toll may rise, as several of the injured remain in critical condition.