Delhi Residents Face Disruption Over Kanwar Camps Due To Loud Music, Littering

Temporary Kanwar camps near Ramesh Nagar metro station have caused severe noise pollution, with decibel levels inside nearby homes peaking at 95 decibels.
Residents report extreme sleep deprivation, disrupted office calls, and health issues like palpitations and migraines due to the continuous blaring of loudspeakers.
The recorded sound levels far exceed the Central Pollution Control Board residential limits of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.
The annual Kanwar Yatra has triggered widespread traffic snarls and severe disruption for residents across Delhi. Devotees of Lord Shiva, known as Kanwariyas, carry holy water from the River Ganges along NH 24 near Akshardham, bringing daily life to a standstill in multiple neighbourhoods.
The Hindustan Times reported extreme noise pollution stemming from the temporary shelters in the Ramesh Nagar area.
A pair of temporary shelters erected beneath the nearby metro station have severely affected the residential area with locals facing constant interruptions to their sleep, daily office calls and regular school routines, alongside mounting garbage issues.
Deafening Decibels Inside Homes
The noise assessment by the publication revealed alarming data inside homes situated closest to the shelters. The sound meter recorded 90.6 decibels at 6.30 pm, 91.4 decibels at 7.30 pm and 95 decibels at 8.30 pm.
A house positioned 200 metres away registered between 67.2 and 76.3 decibels from 3.30 pm to 11 pm. Sound levels directly at the camp peaked at 101.3 decibels between 3.20 pm and 6.20 pm. Later readings reached up to 99.2 decibels between 7.20 pm and 9.20 pm.
The World Health Organization recommends limiting exposure to 65-75 decibels for merely four hours a week to prevent permanent hearing damage.
The Central Pollution Control Board caps permissible ambient noise in residential zones at 55 decibels during daytime hours from 6 am to 10 pm. The night limit strictly stands at 45 decibels.
Shattered Sleep and Disruption
Gurbir Singh, a 55-year-old stockbroker, told Hindustan Times: "We dread these days. I was born and brought up here. Now I curse my family for buying a house on the main road because this camp is set up here every year. I can’t sleep or work peacefully. The boombox is blaring all the time."
Singh said his elderly mother experienced palpitations due to the intense disturbance. The decibel reading at his first-floor flat hit 90.1 decibels at 6.30 pm and 91.5 decibels at 7.30 pm.
Ana Gogia, a 38-year-old chartered accountant who works for an MNC in Gurgaon, suffers from migraine and laryngitis. Gogia told the publication, "I suffer from both and these days are impossible to deal with."
Residents also face road blocks and heavy traffic congestion during morning school hours, with some parents choosing to pick up their children themselves instead of relying on school buses navigating the crowded roads while discarded garbage litters the neighbourhood streets.
Safety Fears and Inaction
A local resident described his safety woes caused by the Kanwar Yatris to the publication. "One of the main issues is safety. They are carrying baseball bats and wooden sticks, walking in the middle of the road. They often cross the residential street too. And yes, the sound is also one of the major parameters," Puneet Mahendru, a 35-year-old advocate, said.
Locals repeatedly contacted the local police and the police control room in previous years regarding the disturbances. A 34-year-old resident and corporate employee told Hindustan Times: "Up until last year, I called the local police station and even PCR. The police would come and ask them to lower the volume, but it started again after a while. This year, I just haven’t."