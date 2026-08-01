From NH-44 To Singhu Border: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Kanwar Yatra

According to Hindustan Times, traffic diversions and restrictions will be imposed when required. Traffic on NH-44 from Singhu Border to Budhpur Nala may be diverted via UER-II and Narela-Bawana Road, while traffic on the NH-44 service road may be diverted through Ramdev Road. Traffic travelling from Palla Chowk towards Bakhtawarpur Road may be diverted via Burari Road and Nathupura Road, while traffic on the Outer Ring Road service road may be diverted through Mukundpur, Bhalswa Cut, Azadpur Chowk and Mukarba Chowk. Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) may also be stopped or diverted from Singhu Border, Burari Chowk and Madhuban Chowk as per traffic conditions.