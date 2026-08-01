From NH-44 To Singhu Border: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Kanwar Yatra

Delhi Police has announced traffic regulations and diversions for Kanwar Yatra 2026 across north Delhi.
NH-44, Outer Ring Road and adjoining service roads are expected to witness regulated traffic during peak Kanwariya movement.
Commuters have been advised to use alternate routes and plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2026, warning of regulated traffic movement across several roads in north Delhi as thousands of Kanwar Yatris are expected to pass through the Capital during the annual pilgrimage.
According to Hindustan Times, the advisory details the roads likely to be affected, the tentative routes designated for Kanwar Yatris and the diversions that may be enforced to ensure their safe passage. The police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use the suggested alternate routes wherever possible.
"In view of the anticipated movement of Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra-2026, traffic movement in the Northern Range is likely to remain regulated on certain roads to facilitate their safe and uninterrupted passage," the statement added.
Reported Hindustan Times, traffic movement is likely to remain regulated on NH-44 (GT Karnal Road) from Singhu Border to Mukarba Chowk, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Outer Ring Road) from Kingsway Camp to Netaji Subhash Place (NSP), Head Gewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) from Bhalswa Dairy to Madhuban Chowk, the NH-44 service road from Singhu Border to the Bakoli/Palla stretch, and the Outer Ring Road service road between Bhalswa Dairy and Mukarba Chowk.
The advisory also sets out the tentative routes for Kanwar Yatris. One route will pass through Singhu Border, Ramdev Chowk (Narela), Old Bawana, Narela Road, Hanuman Mandir and Bawana Canal. Another will follow the Singhu Border service road on NH-44 through Khampur, Bakoli, Palla and Mukarba Chowk before reaching Khatu Shyam Mandir in the Bakhtawarpur/Alipur area. Other designated routes include Singhu Border, Alipur, Swaroop Nagar, Nangli Poona and Mukarba Chowk, as well as Wazirabad via the Outer Ring Road service road through Bhalswa Dairy to Mukarba Chowk.
According to Hindustan Times, traffic diversions and restrictions will be imposed when required. Traffic on NH-44 from Singhu Border to Budhpur Nala may be diverted via UER-II and Narela-Bawana Road, while traffic on the NH-44 service road may be diverted through Ramdev Road. Traffic travelling from Palla Chowk towards Bakhtawarpur Road may be diverted via Burari Road and Nathupura Road, while traffic on the Outer Ring Road service road may be diverted through Mukundpur, Bhalswa Cut, Azadpur Chowk and Mukarba Chowk. Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) may also be stopped or diverted from Singhu Border, Burari Chowk and Madhuban Chowk as per traffic conditions.
The police have also advised commuters to avoid NH-44, the Outer Ring Road and adjoining service roads during peak Kanwariya movement. "Use alternate routes such as UER-II, Narela-Bawana Road, Burari Road and Azadpur Chowk wherever possible," it added.
The traffic police advisory also stated, "Movement of Kanwar Yatris (pedestrians and accompanying vehicles) is strictly prohibited on UER-II Expressway in the interest of their safety."
It further said that no parking will be permitted on the notified Kanwar routes and that traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed as per operational requirements.