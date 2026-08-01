BSF Constable Back From Congo Isolated at RML Over Suspected Ebola

A BSF constable returning from Congo developed fever during mandatory quarantine.
He was transferred to RML Hospital’s designated Ebola isolation facility.
His blood sample has been sent to NIV Pune for confirmatory testing.
A 52-year-old Border Security Force constable who recently returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo has been admitted to the Ebola isolation ward at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi after developing fever during mandatory quarantine.
The constable had been deployed in Congo as part of an Indian contingent serving with a United Nations peacekeeping mission.
He returned to India on July 11 and was placed under a 21-day quarantine at the Airport Health Organisation facility as part of enhanced surveillance measures for personnel arriving from Ebola-affected regions, Times of India reported
On the evening of the 20th day of quarantine, the constable developed fever and body aches, prompting health authorities to activate the prescribed Ebola surveillance protocol.
Following standard procedure, he was transferred to the designated isolation facility at RML Hospital. His blood sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmatory testing, and the report is awaited.
Officials told Times of India that the patient is being treated under strict isolation and remains under close medical observation. They clarified that the case is still classified as suspected and that Ebola infection has not been confirmed.