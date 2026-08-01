ECI Extends Electoral Roll Revision Deadlines in Odisha and Telangana

ECI extended electoral roll revision deadlines in Odisha and Telangana.
Telangana received more time for verification, digitisation and draft roll publication.
Odisha’s claims and objections deadline was extended by 15 days.
The Election Commission of India has extended the timeline ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Odisha and Telangana, allowing more time for field verification, correction of voter records and the settlement of claims and objections.
The changes were announced after the Chief Electoral Officers of both states sought additional time to complete different stages of the revision exercise. While Telangana required more time for door-to-door verification and digitisation of enumeration forms, Odisha sought an extended window to complete survey work and address inconsistencies in voter data.
Telangana Revision Calendar Extended Again
In Telangana, the Election Commission has revised the entire schedule for the second time after the state election machinery reported delays in completing the exercise.
Booth Level Officers will now continue house-to-house visits, distribute enumeration forms and verify voter information until August 10, 2026. The earlier deadline was August 3. The rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations must also be completed by August 10.
Following the extension, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 17. Voters will then have one month, from August 17 to September 16, to submit claims and objections.
Election officials will scrutinise and dispose of these applications by October 15, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be released on October 19.
The Commission said the revision followed a request made by the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer through a letter dated July 30. It also referred to its previous directions issued on May 14 and July 15 concerning the revision programme.
The Telangana exercise is being conducted with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date for voter eligibility. The Commission said the additional time was required because the digitisation of enumeration forms collected during the verification process had progressed more slowly than expected.
Odisha Gets More Time for Claims and Objections
The Election Commission has also extended the claims and objections period in Odisha by 15 days.
Voters can now apply for the inclusion, correction or deletion of entries until August 19 instead of the earlier deadline of August 4.
The verification and disposal of applications will continue until September 17, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 21.
The draft roll in Odisha was released on July 5, after which the original claims and objections window was scheduled to remain open for a month.
According to the Commission, the revised schedule was approved after the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer sought additional time in a communication dated July 30. The extension was granted under the proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
The revision in Odisha is being carried out with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date. The extended period is intended to help election officials complete surveys and resolve discrepancies identified in the electoral database.
What Voters Need to Do
The revised timelines provide eligible residents in both states another opportunity to confirm that their names and personal information appear correctly on the electoral rolls.
People whose names are missing can apply for inclusion, while existing voters can seek changes to details such as their name, age or address. Requests can also be submitted for the deletion of duplicate or ineligible entries.
Voters may approach their respective Booth Level Officers to file the required applications before the new deadlines.
The Special Intensive Revision involves field-level verification of voters, examination of existing records and disposal of applications before the final rolls are published. The exercise is intended to identify errors, remove invalid entries and ensure that eligible citizens are not excluded from the voter list.