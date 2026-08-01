Tejaswin Shankar Overcomes Knee Injury Pain To Win Bronze Medal In Men’s Decathlon At CWG 2026

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Tejaswin Shankar scripted history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games by securing a heroic bronze medal in the men's decathlon. Overcoming a painful patellar tendon injury that had earlier forced him to withdraw from the high jump event, the resilient 27-year-old displayed immense grit across the grueling ten disciplines. Highlighting his campaign was a stellar personal-best long jump of 7.82 meters and a strong clearance of 2.15 meters in the high jump. Battling physical exhaustion and pain through the two-day event, Tejaswin finished with a formidable total of 7,976 points. By holding off strong international challengers in the concluding 1,500m race, he sealed a historic third-place finish behind Grenada's Lindon Victor and Canada's Damian Warner, becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to claim a Commonwealth Games decathlon medal.

Glasgow CWG 2026 Tejaswin Shankar men's decathlon event-Tejaswin Shankar
India's Tejaswin Shankar celebrates with the national flag after winning the bronze medal in the men's decathlon event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Shankar amassed 7,976 points to become the first Indian athlete to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens decathlon event Tejaswin Shankar in 1,500m race
India's Tejaswin Shankar, third left, competes in the men's decathlon 1,500m race at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. Shankar went on to win the bronze medal in the men's decathlon with a total of 7,976 points, becoming the first Indian athlete to claim a Commonwealth Games medal in the event. | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens decathlon event-Indias Tejaswin Shankar
India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens decathlon event-Tejaswin Shankarin pole vault
India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the men's decathlon pole vault at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens decathlon event-Tejaswin Shankar in 110m hurdles
India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens decathlon event Tejaswin Shankar in long jump
India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the men's decathlon long jump at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens decathlon event Tejaswin Shankar in shot put
India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the decathlon shot put at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, July 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
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Glasgow CWG 2026 mens decathlon event Tejaswin Shankar pole vault
India's Tejaswin Shankar competes in the men's decathlon pole vault at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 31, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

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