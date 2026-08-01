Tejaswin Shankar Overcomes Knee Injury Pain To Win Bronze Medal In Men’s Decathlon At CWG 2026

P Photo Webdesk 1 August 2026 5:17 pm Published at: 1 August 2026 4:43 pm Updated on:

Tejaswin Shankar scripted history at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games by securing a heroic bronze medal in the men's decathlon. Overcoming a painful patellar tendon injury that had earlier forced him to withdraw from the high jump event, the resilient 27-year-old displayed immense grit across the grueling ten disciplines. Highlighting his campaign was a stellar personal-best long jump of 7.82 meters and a strong clearance of 2.15 meters in the high jump. Battling physical exhaustion and pain through the two-day event, Tejaswin finished with a formidable total of 7,976 points. By holding off strong international challengers in the concluding 1,500m race, he sealed a historic third-place finish behind Grenada's Lindon Victor and Canada's Damian Warner, becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to claim a Commonwealth Games decathlon medal.