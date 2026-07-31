EAM Jaishankar Urges Iran To Spare Commercial Shipping Amid US-Iran Conflict

Jaishankar urged Iran to avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers during a call with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
India reiterated its support for dialogue and diplomacy amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict
The government told Parliament it had assisted nearly 1.4 lakh Indians to return from conflict-affected regions
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a tele-conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, urging Tehran to avoid attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers amid ongoing hostilities in the region, according to a post on Jaishankar's official X account.
"Had a tele-conversation with FM Araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region," Jaishankar said in the post. "Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party."
Jaishankar added that he was "apprised of Iran's perspective of current developments and discussions underway" and that "India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy."
The conversation comes amid ongoing hostilities between the United States and Iran, which have disrupted shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. India has been closely monitoring the situation, particularly the safety of Indian seafarers and commercial vessels operating in the region.
Evacuation Of Indian Nationals
The development came as the government told Parliament that Indian diplomatic missions had facilitated the return of nearly 1.4 lakh Indian citizens from conflict-affected regions during the US-Iran war, according to an Outlook India report.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said Indian diplomatic missions arranged transit visas, accommodation, local transport and cross-border movement to help stranded nationals return to India.
According to the country-wise figures shared by the minister, around 1,00,000 Indians were assisted through Qatar after the partial reopening of its airspace enabled onward travel. Another 30,000 Indian nationals were helped through Kuwait, where Indian missions facilitated Saudi transit visas and coordinated non-scheduled flight operations for their return. Singh said 3,225 Indians were assisted through Iraq with cross-border movement, while 3,008 received similar support through Armenia. Around 2,500 Indian nationals were also assisted through Bahrain, where Saudi transit visas were arranged to facilitate their journey back to India.
The total number of Indian citizens assisted in returning home stood at 1,38,733, according to the minister's reply.
Singh also informed Parliament that the government is carrying out final trials of a new digital emergency-response platform aimed at improving coordination during evacuation and crisis situations.