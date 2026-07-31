EAM Jaishankar Urges Iran To Spare Commercial Shipping Amid US-Iran Conflict

According to the country-wise figures shared by the minister, around 1,00,000 Indians were assisted through Qatar after the partial reopening of its airspace enabled onward travel. Another 30,000 Indian nationals were helped through Kuwait, where Indian missions facilitated Saudi transit visas and coordinated non-scheduled flight operations for their return. Singh said 3,225 Indians were assisted through Iraq with cross-border movement, while 3,008 received similar support through Armenia. Around 2,500 Indian nationals were also assisted through Bahrain, where Saudi transit visas were arranged to facilitate their journey back to India.