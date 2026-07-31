Centre Says Nearly 1.4 Lakh Indians Assisted Home During US-Iran War

Indian diplomatic missions facilitated the return of 1,38,733 citizens through five countries.
Qatar accounted for the largest share, with around 1 lakh Indians assisted.
Missions arranged transit visas, transport, accommodation and cross-border movement.
Indian diplomatic missions helped facilitate the return of nearly 1.4 lakh Indian citizens during the US-Iran war, with embassies and consulates coordinating travel, transit and emergency assistance across several countries, the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Friday.
In a written reply, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said Indian missions arranged transit visas, accommodation, local transport and cross-border movement to help stranded nationals return to India.
According to the country-wise figures shared by the minister, around 1,00,000 Indians were assisted through Qatar after the partial reopening of its airspace enabled onward travel.
Another 30,000 Indian nationals were helped through Kuwait, where Indian missions facilitated Saudi transit visas and coordinated non-scheduled flight operations for their return.
Singh said 3,225 Indians were assisted through Iraq with cross-border movement, while 3,008 received similar support through Armenia. Around 2,500 Indian nationals were also assisted through Bahrain, where Saudi transit visas were arranged to facilitate their journey back to India.
Government Details Crisis Response Mechanism
The minister said the government follows a structured and multi-layered system to monitor developments that could affect the safety and well-being of Indians abroad.
“Based on prevailing circumstances, Government issues advisories to caution Indian nationals and remain in contact with Indian Missions. Various communication mechanisms are put in place for Indian nationals to reach Indian Missions/Posts, including email, multilingual 24×7 emergency numbers, social media, toll-free helplines & WhatsApp numbers,” Singh said.
He added that Indian missions maintain regular contact with community organisations to quickly circulate information during emergencies.
During evacuation operations, 24×7 control rooms are also established in India and overseas to assist stranded citizens and their families, provide updates and coordinate travel arrangements, the minister said.
Digital Emergency Platform In Final Trials
Singh also informed Parliament that the government is carrying out final trials of a new digital emergency-response platform aimed at improving coordination during evacuation and crisis situations.
“The solution provides a platform for stranded Indian nationals to register with basic and real-time information, along with geo-tagging locations and seek assistance during crisis situations,” he said.
The proposed platform is intended to give authorities faster access to the location and status of stranded citizens, helping Indian missions coordinate assistance and evacuation more efficiently during future emergencies.