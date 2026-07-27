Indian Idol 16 Winner Is Jyotirmayee Nayak; Takes Home Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh

Indian Idol 16 winner was announced on Sunday.
Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha emerged as this season's winner.
She took home a trophy and Rs 20 lakh case prize.
Jyotirmayee Nayak from Odisha was crowned the winner of Indian Idol Season 16. The winner was announced on Sunday (July 26) on Sony Entertainment Television. Other finalists on the show were Anshika Chonkar, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla.
Jyotirmayee Nayak is the winner of Indian Idol 16
Expressing her gratitude to the TV channel and Fremantle, Nayak said, “A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible.”
“I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud,” she added.
Jyotirmayee Nayak's Indian Idol journey
In her 10-month-long Indian Idol journey, Nayak gave some unforgettable performances in this year show’s theme, Yaadon Ki Playlist.
She delivered a mesmerising performance on the song Saiyaan O Saiyaan.
Throughout her journey, she won the hearts of not only of judges and guests, but also of the audience with her performances. She have some of the melodious performances including O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi, for which she earned a standing ovation from Hema Malini.
Leena Chandavarkar was moved by Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain.
Jyotirmayee is a known singer in the the Odia music Industry. She dedicated herself to healing cancer patients through music therapy before participating in Indian Idol.
About Indian Idol 16 grand finale
The star-studded Indian Idol 16 grand finale was attended by Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar.
Jyotirmayee took home the trophy, along with Rs 20 lakh prize money.