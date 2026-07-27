Indian Idol 16 Winner Is Jyotirmayee Nayak; Takes Home Trophy And Rs 20 Lakh

Jyotirmayee Nayak is the winner of Indian Idol 16

Expressing her gratitude to the TV channel and Fremantle, Nayak said, “A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible.”