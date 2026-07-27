Ohh My Dog Postponed: Pankaj Tripathi-Starrer To Now Release In August

Ohh My Dog has shifted its release date to August.
Pankaj Tripathi-starrer was scheduled to hit the screens on July 31.
The slice-of-life drama has been directed by Amit Rai.
Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Ohh My Dog's release has been delayed. Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film has now been postponed from July 31 to August. The film’s spokespersons confirmed the postponement on Monday (July 27) morning. The announcement comes hours before the film’s press show in Mumbai. Ohh My Dog's new release date has been announced.
Ohh My Dog postponed; new release date announced
Ohh My Dog will now hit the theatres on August 7, 2026. No reason for the delay has been cited by the team.
The team shared a statement on Monday morning that read: “Film Ohh My Dog has shifted its release date to 7th of August. The press show today stands cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date. We profusely apologise for the inconvenience and hope to see you for the press screening next week.”
It will now lock horns with Aryabhatt Ka Zero, starring Himansh Kohli, Sonnalli Seygall, Ravi Kishan, and Shilpa Shinde.
About Ohh My Dog
Ohh My Dog follows a courageous dog helping to unravel a racket. Apart from Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Agrawal, Vijay Mishra, Shreedhar Dubey, Bulloo Kumar and Sulakhyana Baruah round out the cast.
Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Sana Warsi, under the banners of Babulal Biscope and Thinking Hats Entertainment, have backed the project.
According to Hindustan Times, Rai said that the film spreads a message of kindness towards animals. “Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining, and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion. If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose,” he said.