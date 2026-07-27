The Odyssey Leaked, Universal Launches Severe Takedown

Despite the pirated copies, The Odyssey is still storming the box office, galloping past $600 million globally in its second weekend. As of Sunday afternoon , a few clones of the bootlegged film were available on X, but they’ve been mostly drowned out by mislabelled files promising The Odyssey but showing a Rickroll, the longtime Internet prank of duping people into watching the music video for Rick Astley’s 1987 song Never Gonna Give You Up.