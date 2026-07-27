Stray Kids To Release Digital Album On August 1

Stray Kids is set to release a new digital album.
The album rolls out as part of its fandom's eighth anniversary celebration.
The band will soon after drop a new EP.
Stray Kids will roll out digital album “SKZ-Replay 2026 Pt. 1” on Aug. 1, JYP Entertainment declared on Sunday. The digital album, defined by the group's label JYP Entertainment as a gift relaying gratitude and sincerity toward fans, drops at midnight on Aug. 1, the eighth anniversary of the group's official fandom, STAY. The tracklist and cover image are scheduled to be unveiled Monday. This is a significant gift for fans, stretching beyond a single thing to encompass a massive celebration.
Individual song titles, a specific release date, an album format, and a promotional plan have not been announced yet. For now, the confirmed details are that Stray Kids will unveil 17 unreleased songs together in August. The team is running a pop-up cafe to revel in the occasion and will share video content as well, coinciding with five nights of Seoul shows.
Stray Kids' Anniversary Celebrations
The comeback lands with the release of "THIS & THAT" and its title track of the same name. The eight-track mini album, the group's first since "SKZ IT TAPE 'DO IT'" extended its record to eight consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, was written and produced entirely by in-house production team 3RACHA, comprising members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han. Stray Kids will unveil two new short-form web drama episodes titled "This & That STAY Company's Secret" on Sunday, Tuesday and Saturday. The band will release its new EP "This & That" on Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.
Other gifts include a video series in which members introduce one another, behind-the-scenes footage from the group's sixth official fan event, "Stray Kids 6TH FANMEETING 'STAY in Our Little House,'" held in March and April, an episode of its self-produced series "SKZ LOG" and a mini livestream on Aug. 1.
Stray Kids launched its new world tour, "Stray Kids World Tour 'RUN IT,'" Friday at KSPO Dome in Seoul's Songpa District, the first of five sold-out shows spreading through Aug. 2. The band is also primed to become the first foreign male act to headline Tokyo's Japan National Stadium on Aug. 29 and 30.