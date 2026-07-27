Stray Kids To Release Digital Album On August 1

The comeback lands with the release of "THIS & THAT" and its title track of the same name. The eight-track mini album, the group's first since "SKZ IT TAPE 'DO IT'" extended its record to eight consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, was written and produced entirely by in-house production team 3RACHA, comprising members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han. Stray Kids will unveil two new short-form web drama episodes titled "This & That STAY Company's Secret" on Sunday, Tuesday and Saturday. The band will release its new EP "This & That" on Aug. 7 at 1 p.m.