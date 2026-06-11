BTS Busan Concert Triggers Tourism Complaints As Fans Faces Accommodation Chaos

Busan recorded 185 tourism complaints, over half the national total.
BTS fans reported cancellations, disputes, and sharply increased accommodation costs.
RM urged businesses to ensure visitors leave with positive memories.
The BTS Busan concert has become one of the most talked-about events in South Korea this month, drawing thousands of fans from around the world. However, the excitement surrounding the group's return has also coincided with a significant increase in tourism-related complaints in Busan, particularly concerning accommodation bookings and lodging prices.
According to data released by the Korea Tourism Organization's Tourism Data Lab, 368 tourism complaints were recorded nationwide in May. Of those, 185 originated from Busan, accounting for more than half of the national total and highlighting the growing pressure on the city's tourism infrastructure ahead of the major concert event.
BTS Busan concert linked to accommodation complaints
The majority of complaints were connected to accommodation providers. Reports showed that 133 complaints involved general lodging facilities, while another 21 were linked to hotels. Fans cited issues such as reservation cancellations, excessive cancellation charges and service-related disputes.
Several complaints emerged after accommodation providers were accused of cancelling existing bookings and relisting rooms at significantly higher prices following the announcement of BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG IN BUSAN'.
BTS fans raise concerns over rising hotel prices
The issue gained further attention after a Japanese BTS fan allegedly had a reservation cancelled shortly after contacting a lodging provider for check-in details. Screenshots of the exchange circulated widely online and sparked criticism from fans.
The situation became so significant that local authorities reportedly began reviewing related complaints. Some fans claimed accommodation prices had increased several times above normal rates, with certain listings allegedly reaching nearly ten times their usual cost.
Leader RM also addressed the issue. It was expressed by the BTS member that visitors should leave Busan with positive memories, while moderation in seasonal pricing was encouraged. Similar sentiments were echoed by other members.
The concerts are scheduled to take place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on June 12 and 13, marking BTS' first full-group performance in the city in nearly four years.