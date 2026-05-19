BTS THE CITY ARIRANG BUSAN Set To Turn The City Purple With A Massive Fan Celebration

Summary of this article
BTS THE CITY ARIRANG BUSAN connects the BTS world tour with citywide fan experiences.
Drone shows, ARMY MADANG, and BTS pop-ups headline Busan festival attractions.
Festival runs June 5–21 with concert events centred on BTS anniversary celebrations.
BTS THE CITY ARIRANG BUSAN is preparing to transform Busan into a giant celebration space as HYBE unveils an ambitious citywide festival tied to BTS’s new album and the BTS WORLD TOUR ARIRANG. More than a concert extension, the project has been designed as an immersive cultural event in which citizens, tourists, and ARMY can experience BTS’ music and message throughout the city.
According to HYBE, the project was created to commemorate BTS’s latest musical chapter and world tour through programmes spread across Busan. This initiative follows the group’s widely celebrated 2022 THE CITY project.
BTS Busan festival to light up major landmarks
Busan’s landmarks will become part of the celebration through large-scale visual installations and fan experiences. A Drone Light Show at Gwangan Bridge and the Big Loop Light Show at Busan Cinema Center will headline the landmark programme, alongside media displays at Busan Eurasia Platform, Grand Josun Busan, and Gwangbok-ro.
The festival will also feature Love Quarter at Port Village Busan and Haeundae Sand Festival, while Love Song Lounge at Haeundae Beach will serve as a dedicated fan zone connected to the citywide Stamp Rally programme.
ARMY MADANG, BTS pop-up and travel experiences
A major attraction will be ARMY MADANG at The Bay 101, where fans can reserve access to interactive experiences. The venue will include Samsung Galaxy Experience, offering exclusive merchandise and custom sticker design activities, alongside TIRTIR Concert Ready Bar and a Google Gemini booth.
Shopping experiences will centre around BTS POP-UP: ARIRANG at Shinsegae Centum City, featuring official merchandise and exhibition spaces, with reservations required for select sections.
Mobility and tourism have also been woven into the project through SOCAR travel coupons, Busan City Tours and The Bay 101 Yacht Tour. Special stay packages are planned at Paradise Hotel Busan, while local culinary collaborations will involve brands including Momos Yeongdo Roastery, Goraesa Fishcake, Haeundae Amsogalbi-jip and Port Village Busan.
The celebration unfolds across multiple venues from June 5 to June 21, while concert-linked live events at Busan Asiad Main Stadium are scheduled around June 12 and June 13, aligning with BTS’s debut anniversary.
HYBE has noted that schedules may change depending on weather and venue conditions, with some programmes requiring advance reservations and limited entry.