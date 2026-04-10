BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour Setlist Revealed

BTS launched their global tour at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on Thursday (April 9).

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour Setlist
BTS’ ARIRANG World Tour Setlist Revealed Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BTS launched their global tour at Goyang Stadium in South Korea on Thursday (April 9).

  • RM, j-hope, Jin, SUGA, V, Jung Kook and Jimin sang and grooved to their hit tracks from Arirang, as well as other hits like Dynamite and Butter.

  • BTS' Arirang setlist has been revealed.

BTS officially kicked off their Arirang World Tour on Thursday night (April 9, 2026), at the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium in Goyang, South Korea, following the release of their fifth studio album of the same name. The second and third concerts in Goyang are on April 11 and 12, 2026.

It marks their first world tour concert after mandatory military service. Their last official trek was Permission to Dance on Stage (2021–2022).

The Bangtan Boys (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) didn't let their spirit down despite getting drenched in rain. The septet performed their new songs from Arirang and their previous chartbusters at the sold-out stadium for 2.5 hours.

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BTS ARIRANG world tour

RM, addressing the crowd during a “meet the audience” segment, said, “It’s been three weeks [since the injury] so the doctor said I can perform. It’s not that big of a deal. We just wanted to give it our all today,” via BBC.

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Alongside their recent songs from their new album, BTS also performed iconic songs like Fake Love, Dynamite, Butter and Mic Drop.

“Performing together as a group felt comfortable, and being in the same space with you all made it feel like home,” Jin wrote on Weverse after Thursday's show.

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BTS ARIRANG tour 2026 setlist

Here's the full Arirang World Tour set list

1. Hooligan
2. Aliens
3. Run BTS
4. They Don’t Know ‘Bout Us
5. Like Animals
6. Fake Love
7. Swim
8. Merry Go Round
9. 2.0
10. Normal
11. Not Today
12. Mic Drop
13. FYA
14. Fire
15. Body to Body
16. Idol
17. Come Over
18. Butter
19. Dynamite
20. Mikrokosmos
21. I Need U
22. Please
23. Into the Sun

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