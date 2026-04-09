BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Kicks Off Today: Cities, Dates And What To Expect

K-pop boy band BTS is officially returning as a full group for a 2026-2027 world tour, kicking off on April 9, 2026, at 7 pm KST (Korean Standard Time). It is their first concert since 2019. This comes after the release of the fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20 and BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, on March 21, 2026, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.