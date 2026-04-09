BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Kicks Off Today: Cities, Dates And What To Expect

BTS will kick off an 85-date world tour on April 9, their first since 2019.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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BTS
BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Photo: X/Big Hit Music
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • BTS will kick off an 85-date world tour on April 9, their first since 2019. 

  • The Arirang World Tour will include stops in Tokyo, North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Here's all you need to know about BTS world tour dates and cities.

K-pop boy band BTS is officially returning as a full group for a 2026-2027 world tour, kicking off on April 9, 2026, at 7 pm KST (Korean Standard Time). It is their first concert since 2019. This comes after the release of the fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20 and BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, on March 21, 2026, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.

BTS World Tour features 85 shows across 34 cities, including stops in Tokyo, North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Additional dates in Japan and the Middle East are also being planned, according to the band's label, BigHit Music.

All 46 shows, including those in Goyang and stops in Tokyo, North America and Europe, have sold out.

Here's all you need to know about BTS world tour dates and cities.

Kpop group BTS perform during 'BTS The Comeback Live Arirang' concert in central Seoul, South Korea, March 21, 2026. - | Photo: Pool Photo/Kim Hong-Ji via AP
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BTS 2026–2027 world tour details

2026

April 9, April 11-12 — Goyang, South Korea

April 17-18 – Tokyo

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April 25-26 — Tampa, Florida

May 2-3 — El Paso, Texas

May 7, May 9-10 — Mexico City

May 16-17 — Stanford, California

May 23-24, May 27 — Las Vegas

June 12-13 — Busan, South Korea

June 26-27 — Madrid

July 1-2 — Brussels

July 6-7 — London

July 11-12 — Munich

July 17-18 — Paris

Aug. 1-2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 5 -6 — Foxborough, Massachusetts

Aug. 10-11 — Baltimore

Aug. 15-16 — Arlington, Texas

Aug. 22-23 — Toronto

Aug. 27-28 — Chicago

Sept. 1 – 2, Sept. 5 – 6 — Los Angeles

Oct. 2-3— Bogotá, Colombia

Oct. 9-10 — Lima, Peru

Oct. 16-17 — Santiago, Chile

Oct. 23-24 — Buenos Aires, Argentina

Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31 — São Paulo

Nov. 19, Nov. 21-22 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Dec. 3, Dec. 5-6 — Bangkok

Dec. 12-13 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Dec. 17, Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22 — Singapore

Dec. 26-27 — Jakarta

2027

Feb. 12-13 — Melbourne, Australia

Feb. 20-21 — Sydney

March 4, March 6-7 — Hong Kong

March 13-14 — Manila, Philippines

On April 28, 2026, a new show will be held at the Raymond James Stadium, after the April 25 and 26 shows in Tampa, Florida. On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, another concert will be held at Stanford Stadium, in addition to the April 16 and 17 shows in Stanford, California.

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Pre-ticket sales for the Asia and Australia leg in the latter half of the tour are yet to go live.

BTS World Tour promises to feature a 360-degree stage design and a setlist that will have new tracks with the band's iconic hits. It is said to be a visually immersive experience.

Where can we livestream BTS World Tour?

The concerts will be livestreamed in India at PVR-INOX theatres. The Goyang concert video will be released in cinemas on April 11, and the Tokyo concert can be watched by Indian ARMYs on April 18. You can book the tickets on BookMyShow.

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