BTS World Tour 2026-2027 Kicks Off Today: Cities, Dates And What To Expect

Summary of this article
BTS will kick off an 85-date world tour on April 9, their first since 2019.
The Arirang World Tour will include stops in Tokyo, North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Here's all you need to know about BTS world tour dates and cities.
K-pop boy band BTS is officially returning as a full group for a 2026-2027 world tour, kicking off on April 9, 2026, at 7 pm KST (Korean Standard Time). It is their first concert since 2019. This comes after the release of the fifth studio album, ARIRANG, on March 20 and BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, on March 21, 2026, at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.
BTS World Tour features 85 shows across 34 cities, including stops in Tokyo, North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Additional dates in Japan and the Middle East are also being planned, according to the band's label, BigHit Music.
All 46 shows, including those in Goyang and stops in Tokyo, North America and Europe, have sold out.
BTS 2026–2027 world tour details
2026
April 9, April 11-12 — Goyang, South Korea
April 17-18 – Tokyo
April 25-26 — Tampa, Florida
May 2-3 — El Paso, Texas
May 7, May 9-10 — Mexico City
May 16-17 — Stanford, California
May 23-24, May 27 — Las Vegas
June 12-13 — Busan, South Korea
June 26-27 — Madrid
July 1-2 — Brussels
July 6-7 — London
July 11-12 — Munich
July 17-18 — Paris
Aug. 1-2 — East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 5 -6 — Foxborough, Massachusetts
Aug. 10-11 — Baltimore
Aug. 15-16 — Arlington, Texas
Aug. 22-23 — Toronto
Aug. 27-28 — Chicago
Sept. 1 – 2, Sept. 5 – 6 — Los Angeles
Oct. 2-3— Bogotá, Colombia
Oct. 9-10 — Lima, Peru
Oct. 16-17 — Santiago, Chile
Oct. 23-24 — Buenos Aires, Argentina
Oct. 28, Oct. 30-31 — São Paulo
Nov. 19, Nov. 21-22 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan
Dec. 3, Dec. 5-6 — Bangkok
Dec. 12-13 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Dec. 17, Dec. 19-20, Dec. 22 — Singapore
Dec. 26-27 — Jakarta
2027
Feb. 12-13 — Melbourne, Australia
Feb. 20-21 — Sydney
March 4, March 6-7 — Hong Kong
March 13-14 — Manila, Philippines
On April 28, 2026, a new show will be held at the Raymond James Stadium, after the April 25 and 26 shows in Tampa, Florida. On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, another concert will be held at Stanford Stadium, in addition to the April 16 and 17 shows in Stanford, California.
Pre-ticket sales for the Asia and Australia leg in the latter half of the tour are yet to go live.
BTS World Tour promises to feature a 360-degree stage design and a setlist that will have new tracks with the band's iconic hits. It is said to be a visually immersive experience.
Where can we livestream BTS World Tour?
The concerts will be livestreamed in India at PVR-INOX theatres. The Goyang concert video will be released in cinemas on April 11, and the Tokyo concert can be watched by Indian ARMYs on April 18. You can book the tickets on BookMyShow.