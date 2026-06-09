Jung Kyung Ho And Sooyoung Confirm Breakup After More Than A Decade Together

Why the Jung Kyung Ho Sooyoung Relationship Stood OutJung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung end their 14-year relationship amicably.
Both agencies confirm the breakup and future professional friendship.
The celebrity couple publicly acknowledged their romance back in 2014.
The Jung Kyung Ho Sooyoung breakup has been officially confirmed, bringing an end to one of South Korea's longest-running celebrity relationships. After 14 years together, actor Jung Kyung Ho and Girls' Generation member-actor Sooyoung have decided to part ways, according to statements issued by their respective agencies.
The news was confirmed after reports emerged that the couple had gradually grown apart amid increasingly busy professional schedules. Both sides stressed that the separation was amicable and that they intend to remain supportive colleagues.
Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung agencies confirm the split
Responding to reports, Sooyoung's agency SARAM Entertainment stated that it was true the pair had broken up and had chosen to remain good colleagues. Jung Kyung Ho's agency, Management Oreum, also confirmed the separation, adding that further details could not be disclosed as it was a private matter.
The couple first began dating in 2012 after meeting through church connections and their shared background at Chung-Ang University's Department of Theatre and Film. They publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2014 after dating rumours surfaced, becoming one of Korean entertainment's most admired long-term couples.
Why the Jung Kyung Ho Sooyoung relationship stood out
Unlike many celebrity couples who kept their relationship private, Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung were often praised for openly supporting one another's careers. Over the years, both stars occasionally spoke about each other in interviews and television appearances, earning a reputation as one of the industry's most stable couples.
Professionally, both remain busy. Jung Kyung Ho continues his acting career following acclaimed performances in dramas such as Hospital Playlist and Crash Course in Romance. Sooyoung has successfully balanced her work as a Girls' Generation member and actor, building a strong television career of her own.
The breakup was confirmed on June 9, ending a relationship that had lasted more than a decade and become a rare example of longevity in the Korean entertainment industry.