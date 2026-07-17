BTS Normal Music Video Is Packed With Hidden References Fans Can't Stop Decoding

BTS Normal music video revisits five iconic eras through carefully crafted visual references.
Ryan Tedder-produced track explores fame, identity and everyday life beyond global superstardom.
Korean version joins five Normal editions as streaming release arrives on July 19.
BTS's Normal music video has finally arrived after days of fan theories, cryptic teasers and a marketing campaign that kept ARMY guessing. Rather than focusing on stadium performances or celebrity status, the video turns its attention to the everyday lives of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Filled with callbacks to earlier eras, it reflects on fame, friendship and the moments that exist beyond the spotlight.
BTS Normal music video revisits iconic eras
The music video is packed with visual references that longtime fans will instantly recognise. Moments inspired by Boy in Luv, Young Forever, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fire and Spring Day have been woven into the narrative, connecting BTS' past with their present.
One of the most talked-about sequences recreates the viral promotional image featuring the seven members standing before a row of urinals. The video follows the group after a celebration, revealing quieter moments at home with loved ones and pets while exploring what an ordinary life means after years of global fame.
BTS' viral Normal campaign comes full circle
Before the release, BTS sparked intense online discussion through fake newspaper headlines and cryptic social media clues. Full-page advertisements in American newspapers and the group's "LAMRON" Instagram profile change encouraged fans to decode the campaign long before the official reveal.
The song itself remains one of the most personal tracks from ARIRANG, reflecting on the pressures of fame alongside the desire for a simpler life. Produced by Ryan Tedder, Normal blends alternative pop with psychedelic guitar and emotionally restrained vocals, while its lyrics explore identity, success and vulnerability.
The Korean version of the track was unveiled alongside the music video, while the song will arrive on all major streaming platforms on 19 July, giving fans another opportunity to revisit one of the standout songs from ARIRANG.