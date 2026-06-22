Ya Baba Song: Nora Fatehi and Rakesh Bedi’s Jameel Jamali Avatar Go Viral In Festive Music Video

Ya Baba pairs Nora Fatehi with Rakesh Bedi's viral Jameel Jamali character.
The Arabic-inspired track features vocals by Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Rao.
Rakesh Bedi's recent Dhurandhar success has boosted excitement around the collaboration.
Nora Fatehi's latest single Ya Baba has received an unexpected boost with actor Rakesh Bedi joining the music video in his popular Jameel Jamali avatar. Released on World Music Day, the festive track combines Nora's signature dance style with Bedi's comic timing, creating a collaboration that has quickly captured attention online.
The music video features vocals by Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Rao, with music composed by Sanjoy. The song, which blends Arabic-inspired sounds with celebratory rhythms, marks another addition to Nora's growing international music catalogue.
Rakesh Bedi revives Jameel Jamali charm in Ya Baba
Ahead of the release, the duo shared behind-the-scenes videos on social media, generating significant buzz among fans. Rakesh Bedi's appearance in the video has drawn particular attention following the immense popularity of his Jameel Jamali character from the Dhurandhar franchise.
The music video captures Bedi recreating the warmth and humour associated with the character while Nora leads the high-energy dance sequences.
Nora Fatehi praises Rakesh Bedi during Ya Baba promotions
During a promotional interaction shared online, Bedi introduced Nora as one of India's biggest stars. It was said by the actor that he was delighted to collaborate with her and had tried his best to match her energy.
Responding to Bedi, Nora praised his performance and stated that audiences would be surprised by his dance moves. It was also suggested by the performer that Ya Baba could become a popular choice at weddings because of its upbeat vibe.
The collaboration arrives at a busy time for both stars. Bedi continues to enjoy renewed popularity after the blockbuster success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, while Nora recently featured in Siir Siir, part of the official music project for the FIFA World Cup 2026.