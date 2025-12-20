Year-Ender 2025: Ahaan Panday To Rasha Thadani - 5 Newcomers Who Made A Mark With Stellar Debut

2025 saw several young talents debut on the big screen.
We have picked 5 newcomers who impressed us the most this year.
Ahaan Panday tops the list of the top 5 newcomers of 2025.
This year, we saw some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, including Chhaava, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par and others. With a new range of movies, we also saw some new and fresh faces that stunned us and left an impact with their stellar performances. From Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara to Rasha Thadani in Azaad, here's looking at 5 Bollywood newcomers who impressed the audience with their remarkable silver screen debuts.
5 newcomers who made a mark in Bollywood with their debut
Ahaan Panday
Ahaan Panday took everyone by surprise with his acting debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. He swooned the audience with his swag and charm. With his role as a struggling musician, Krish Kapoor, Ahaan was lauded for his performance, with many saying that a "star is born". His impressive acting has proved that he is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood.
Aneet Padda
Though Aneet starred in a few projects earlier, Saiyaara was her big Bollywood break, where she played the female lead. Aneet, who played Vaani Batra in the blockbuster, has been equally praised for her performance, especially her natural screen presence and for bringing emotional depth to the love story with the authentic portrayal of her character.
Rasha Thadani
Raveeda Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Azaad. The film might be a huge box office disaster, but it worked for Rasha for the intensity she brought to her performance. Her electrifying dance performance on Uyi Amma became a chartbuster, with fans praising her expressions and stunning moves.
Shubhangi Dutt
Shubhangi Dutt, who played the titular role in Anupam Kher's Tanvi: The Great, was praised for her standout performance despite the film receiving poor reviews. She also won the Best Actress Award at the International Film Festival of Australia (IFFA 2025) for her stellar debut as an autistic girl in the film.
Other Bollywood newcomers, including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Aaman Devgan and Veer Pahariya, failed to impress critics and audiences with their underwhelming performances in 2025.