Year-Ender 2025: Ahaan Panday To Rasha Thadani - 5 Newcomers Who Made A Mark With Stellar Debut

This year, we saw some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, including Chhaava, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par and others. With a new range of movies, we also saw some new and fresh faces that stunned us and left an impact with their stellar performances. From Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara to Rasha Thadani in Azaad, here's looking at 5 Bollywood newcomers who impressed the audience with their remarkable silver screen debuts.