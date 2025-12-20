Year-Ender 2025: Ahaan Panday To Rasha Thadani - 5 Newcomers Who Made A Mark With Stellar Debut

Year 2025 saw a lot of fresh faces on the screen. Here are the top 5 newcomers who left a mark with their performances.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Newcomers Bollywood debut in 2025
Newcomers who made stunning Bollywood debut in 2025 Photo: X
Summary
  • 2025 saw several young talents debut on the big screen.

  • We have picked 5 newcomers who impressed us the most this year.

  • Ahaan Panday tops the list of the top 5 newcomers of 2025.

This year, we saw some of the biggest hits in Bollywood, including Chhaava, Saiyaara, Sitaare Zameen Par and others. With a new range of movies, we also saw some new and fresh faces that stunned us and left an impact with their stellar performances. From Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara to Rasha Thadani in Azaad, here's looking at 5 Bollywood newcomers who impressed the audience with their remarkable silver screen debuts.

5 newcomers who made a mark in Bollywood with their debut

Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday took everyone by surprise with his acting debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. He swooned the audience with his swag and charm. With his role as a struggling musician, Krish Kapoor, Ahaan was lauded for his performance, with many saying that a "star is born". His impressive acting has proved that he is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood.

Still from Saiyaara
A still of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda from Saiyaara Photo: IMDB
Aneet Padda

Though Aneet starred in a few projects earlier, Saiyaara was her big Bollywood break, where she played the female lead. Aneet, who played Vaani Batra in the blockbuster, has been equally praised for her performance, especially her natural screen presence and for bringing emotional depth to the love story with the authentic portrayal of her character.

Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara Photo: X
Rasha Thadani

Raveeda Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Azaad. The film might be a huge box office disaster, but it worked for Rasha for the intensity she brought to her performance. Her electrifying dance performance on Uyi Amma became a chartbuster, with fans praising her expressions and stunning moves.

Rasha Thadani
A still of Rasha Thadani from Azaad Photo: X
Shubhangi Dutt

Shubhangi Dutt, who played the titular role in Anupam Kher's Tanvi: The Great, was praised for her standout performance despite the film receiving poor reviews. She also won the Best Actress Award at the International Film Festival of Australia (IFFA 2025) for her stellar debut as an autistic girl in the film.

A still from Tanvi: The Great (2025)
A still from Tanvi: The Great Photo: YouTube
Other Bollywood newcomers, including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Aaman Devgan and Veer Pahariya, failed to impress critics and audiences with their underwhelming performances in 2025.

