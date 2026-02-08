Aneet Padda Gears Up For Shakti Shalini Shoot

Aneet Padda begins the Shakti Shalini shoot in March.
Film expands Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.
Vishal Jethwa is likely to star opposite Padda.
Aneet Padda will begin shooting Shakti Shalini in March, marking her first project after the success of Saiyaara. The film is part of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and signals a decisive genre shift for the young actor as she steps into the supernatural space.
A new chapter in the Maddock horror comedy universe
The upcoming film expands the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which blends folklore, humour and horror. While earlier instalments leaned heavily on quirky scares, insiders suggest Shakti Shalini will carry a stronger emotional arc. The drama is expected to take centre stage, offering a slightly different tone within the franchise.
Pre-production reportedly took longer than expected, pushing the shoot from January to March. The first schedule is said to be extensive, hinting at an ambitious filming plan.
Likely casting and direction details
Though the makers have not issued an official confirmation, industry chatter indicates that Vishal Jethwa may star opposite Padda. If finalised, it would mark a fresh on-screen pairing.
Aditya Sarpotdar, who has previously collaborated with Maddock Films, is expected to direct the project. His ability to balance mythology and humour is seen as key to shaping this chapter of the MHCU.
For Aneet Padda, Shakti Shalini represents more than just another film. It positions her within a popular cinematic universe and tests her range beyond romantic drama. With production gearing up for a long schedule, the film is already generating curiosity within industry circles.