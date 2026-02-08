Aneet Padda Gears Up For Shakti Shalini Shoot

Aneet Padda is set to start filming Shakti Shalini in March. The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe project marks her shift from romance to horror comedy, featuring a stronger dramatic core.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aneet Padda
Aneet Padda Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aneet Padda begins the Shakti Shalini shoot in March.

  • Film expands Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

  • Vishal Jethwa is likely to star opposite Padda.

Aneet Padda will begin shooting Shakti Shalini in March, marking her first project after the success of Saiyaara. The film is part of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and signals a decisive genre shift for the young actor as she steps into the supernatural space.

A new chapter in the Maddock horror comedy universe

The upcoming film expands the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which blends folklore, humour and horror. While earlier instalments leaned heavily on quirky scares, insiders suggest Shakti Shalini will carry a stronger emotional arc. The drama is expected to take centre stage, offering a slightly different tone within the franchise.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Shakti Shalini is said to offer a tonal shift within the franchise. While earlier films leaned strongly into comedy, this instalment is expected to carry a deeper emotional thread. Insiders suggest the narrative will balance horror with heightened drama, setting it apart from previous entries.

Bhooth Bangla Release Date Confirmed - Instagram
Bhooth Bangla Release Date Confirmed: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Shifts Strategy

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Pre-production reportedly took longer than expected, pushing the shoot from January to March. The first schedule is said to be extensive, hinting at an ambitious filming plan.

Likely casting and direction details

Though the makers have not issued an official confirmation, industry chatter indicates that Vishal Jethwa may star opposite Padda. If finalised, it would mark a fresh on-screen pairing.

Related Content
Related Content

Aditya Sarpotdar, who has previously collaborated with Maddock Films, is expected to direct the project. His ability to balance mythology and humour is seen as key to shaping this chapter of the MHCU.

Sabar Bonda is now available on Netflix. - IMDb
Sabar Bonda on OTT: Sundance-Winning Marathi LGBTQ+ Drama Finds Netflix Home

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For Aneet Padda, Shakti Shalini represents more than just another film. It positions her within a popular cinematic universe and tests her range beyond romantic drama. With production gearing up for a long schedule, the film is already generating curiosity within industry circles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Live Score, T20 World Cup: Ferguson Blows Away Afgan Openers In One Over | AFG 99/2 (12.3)

  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Lead; Bengal Still Behind

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First - Check Playing XIs

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  2. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  3. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  4. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  5. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  2. Shia Muslims Hold Anti-Pakistan Protests In J&K Over Islamabad Mosque Blast

  3. Ahead of Polls, CPI(M) In Kerala Foregrounds Development Amid Allegations

  4. Himanta Biswa Sarma: Not All Miya-Muslims Are 'Unknown'

  5. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  2. PM Modi Highlights India As 'Trusted Partner For Growth' During Malaysia Visit

  3. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  4. Peshawar Police Arrest Three In Islamabad Shia Mosque Suicide Bombing Probe

  5. India-US Interim Trade Deal Sees Deepening Engagement On Electronics And IP

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets