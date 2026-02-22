Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle To Return To Theatres In March

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is re-releasing in theatres this March.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle re-release in March Photo: X
  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is re-releasing in theatres this March.

  • The anime film will be available on SCREENX, the world's first multi-projection cinema with a 270-degree field of view.

  • Will it be re-released in India? Here are the details.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle is returning to theatres. Crunchyroll has announced that the film will have a special theatrical re-release in select locations, generating enough anticipation around the first chapter of the final trilogy. But will it release in India too? Here are the details of the re-release of the blockbuster anime film.

When is Demon Slayer Infinity Castle returning to theatres?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle was originally released on September 12 and had a blockbuster run at the box office. Crunchyroll confirmed that the film will return to theatres across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom on March 6 and 7, 2026. The movie will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles as well as an English-dubbed version. It will be available on SCREENX, the world's first multi-projection cinema with a 270-degree field of view.

Tickets for the film will go on sale on February 20.

As of now, there is no confirmation whether it will be re-released in India. When the Japanese animated film was released in September last year, it opened to positive reviews from Indian critics and audiences alike. It was released in five languages in India: Japanese (with English subtitles), English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

It also broke several records at the global box office.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle received several nominations, including a nomination for Best Motion Picture – Animated at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. It is also a contender for the Best Animated Film category at the 2026 BAFTA Awards.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Story

Set in Taisho-era Japan, Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, who returns home one day and finds out that his family has been killed by demons and his sister Nezuko has been turned into one. He now wants to avenge the death of his family. He comes in contact with the Demon Slayer Corps and undergoes rigorous training and becomes a skilled swordsman to protect humanity from the demons

