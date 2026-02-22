Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle To Return To Theatres In March

When is Demon Slayer Infinity Castle returning to theatres?

Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle was originally released on September 12 and had a blockbuster run at the box office. Crunchyroll confirmed that the film will return to theatres across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom on March 6 and 7, 2026. The movie will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles as well as an English-dubbed version. It will be available on SCREENX, the world's first multi-projection cinema with a 270-degree field of view.