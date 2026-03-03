Arundhati Roy’s In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones To Release Across India In March; Check Out Release Date

Summary of this article
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones will have nationwide theatrical release of its 4K restoration.
Directed by Pradip Krishen and written by Roy, the cult film will be in 14 cities across India.
Film Heritage Foundation has shared the details on its Instagram handle.
Film Heritage Foundation's restoration of Pradip Krishen's 1989 film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, starring Arundhati Roy, will make its debut on the big screen in cinemas across India. The cult film, which has been restored in 4K by FHF, will be released in 14 cities and 19 cinemas in March. In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' theatrical release date is announced by FHF in a social media post.
When is In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones releasing in India
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a supporting role, will hit cinemas across India on March 13, 2026.
"FHF is delighted to announce that our restoration of Pradip Krishen and Arundhati Roy’s cult film “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones” (1989) will make its debut on the big screen with a theatrical release in cinemas across India on March 13, 2026!!," read the social media post.
The National Award-winning film will release in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Hyderabad and Goa.
Tickets will go on sale on March 9, 2026, on BookMyShow and PVR app/website.
This comes after the film's world premiere at the 76th Berlin Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.
About In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones
Set in the mid-1970s at an architecture college in New Delhi, the film follows Anand "Annie" Grover, who fails his final exams four times and is on his fifth attempt. The campus comedy is about angst among students, youthful rebellion, and dissent.
The screenplay was written by Roy, who had also penned the screenplay for Krishen's 1992 film Electric Moon.