Arundhati Roy’s In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones To Release Across India In March; Check Out Release Date

Arundhati Roy’s In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones will hit the Indian screens in 4K restoration this March. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones theatre release date out Photo: Instagram/Film Heritage Foundation
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones will have nationwide theatrical release of its 4K restoration.

  • Directed by Pradip Krishen and written by Roy, the cult film will be in 14 cities across India.

  • Film Heritage Foundation has shared the details on its Instagram handle.

Film Heritage Foundation's restoration of Pradip Krishen's 1989 film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, starring Arundhati Roy, will make its debut on the big screen in cinemas across India. The cult film, which has been restored in 4K by FHF, will be released in 14 cities and 19 cinemas in March. In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' theatrical release date is announced by FHF in a social media post.

When is In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones releasing in India

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan in a supporting role, will hit cinemas across India on March 13, 2026.

"FHF is delighted to announce that our restoration of Pradip Krishen and Arundhati Roy’s cult film “In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones” (1989) will make its debut on the big screen with a theatrical release in cinemas across India on March 13, 2026!!," read the social media post.

The National Award-winning film will release in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Hyderabad and Goa.

Tickets will go on sale on March 9, 2026, on BookMyShow and PVR app/website.

Related Content
null - null
Holi Parties In Delhi 2026: Top 5 Events, Tickets & Locations
Boong to re-release in March - Instagram/Farhan Akhtar
BAFTA-Winning Boong To Re-Release In Theatres This March; Check Out The Date
The Paradise Release Postponed - IMDb
The Paradise Release Postponed: Nani Film Locks New Release Date
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones - Film Heritage Foundation
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones Restoration To Premiere At Berlin Film Festival
Related Content
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones - Film Heritage Foundation
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones Restoration To Premiere At Berlin Film Festival

BY Debanjan Dhar

This comes after the film's world premiere at the 76th Berlin Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.

21 March 2023: Art For Our Sake - Outlook
Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones

Set in the mid-1970s at an architecture college in New Delhi, the film follows Anand "Annie" Grover, who fails his final exams four times and is on his fifth attempt. The campus comedy is about angst among students, youthful rebellion, and dissent.

The screenplay was written by Roy, who had also penned the screenplay for Krishen's 1992 film Electric Moon.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Head-To-Head And Match Prediction Of SA Vs NZ

  2. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Kolkata Hourly Weather; What Happens If Match Abandoned?

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final: Key Battles And Possible XIs

  4. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: South Africa Coach’s Takes Cheeky Dig At Broadcasters; India Seek 2022 Revenge Vs England

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Is There Reserve Day For Semi-Finals? What Happens In Case Of Washout?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  2. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  3. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  4. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  5. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  3. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

  4. Day In Pics: February 28, 2026

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  4. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  5. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Drone Debris Sparks Fire At UAE’s Fujairah Port

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List