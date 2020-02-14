Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

During a press interaction on February 12, Wenders was asked about Germany’s support for Israel amid the ongoing war. He argued that stepping into political terrain would alter the essential function of cinema, positioning artists as observers rather than actors within historical crises. Actor Michelle Yeoh, too, declined to address political tensions in the United States when pressed by reporters, saying she did not feel entitled to speak on realities beyond her own lived experience. She added that her focus remained on “what is important, which is cinema,” underscoring her preference to remain apolitical.