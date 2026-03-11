Arundhati Roy’s In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones Screenplay To Release In Revised Edition

Summary of this article
A revised and updated edition of the screenplay for In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by acclaimed author Arundhati Roy, will be released by Penguin Random House India this month. The publication revisits the script of the 1989 cult film directed by Pradip Krishen, offering readers a fresh look at a work that continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema history.
Arundhati Roy’s Annie screenplay returns in a revised edition
The book arrives at a moment when the film itself is receiving renewed attention. Nearly four decades after its release, the original damaged negative of the film was recovered and restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation under the leadership of its founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.
The new edition of the screenplay reflects on this journey, documenting how the film was preserved and brought back to audiences.
Inside the Story of a cult campus film
Set in 1974 inside a school of architecture, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones follows a group of final-year students trying to finish their academic theses while navigating youthful idealism and rebellion. The film portrays a generation of free-spirited students, described in the screenplay as “dope-smoking, bellbottom-wearing and vaguely idealistic”, capturing the atmosphere of campus life during that period.
Despite its modest scale, the film gradually developed a reputation as a cult favourite. Its informal tone, humour, and collaborative spirit helped it stand apart from mainstream cinema of the time.
In the introduction to the new book, Arundhati Roy reflects on the film's unlikely afterlife. She notes that the project survived largely because of the dedication of those who believed in preserving it, particularly the efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation and Dungarpur.
Roy also writes that the energy of the cast and crew contributed to the film’s enduring charm, describing the group as people who worked together with a shared enthusiasm rather than traditional star hierarchies.
New introductions and restoration story
The revised screenplay edition includes new introductory essays written by Roy, Krishen, and Dungarpur. These pieces offer readers insight into the making of the film, the loss and later recovery of its negative, and the cultural life the film has continued to enjoy over the years.
The publication also coincides with the film’s restored version returning to the big screen, with the 4K restoration scheduled to release in theatres on Friday.