Arundhati Roy’s In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones Screenplay To Release In Revised Edition

A revised edition of the screenplay for In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by Arundhati Roy, will be published by Penguin Random House India. The updated book arrives alongside renewed interest in the 1989 cult film directed by Pradip Krishen after its recent restoration.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Arundhati Roy
Arundhati Roy in 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' (1989) Photo: Film Heritage Foundation
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arundhati Roy’s Annie screenplay is being released in a revised edition.

  • Cult 1989 film restored in 4K by Film Heritage Foundation.

  • New edition includes fresh introductions from Roy and collaborators.

A revised and updated edition of the screenplay for In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by acclaimed author Arundhati Roy, will be released by Penguin Random House India this month. The publication revisits the script of the 1989 cult film directed by Pradip Krishen, offering readers a fresh look at a work that continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema history.

Arundhati Roy’s Annie screenplay returns in a revised edition

The book arrives at a moment when the film itself is receiving renewed attention. Nearly four decades after its release, the original damaged negative of the film was recovered and restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation under the leadership of its founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

The new edition of the screenplay reflects on this journey, documenting how the film was preserved and brought back to audiences.

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones theatre release date out - Instagram/Film Heritage Foundation
Arundhati Roy’s In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones To Release Across India In March; Check Out Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Inside the Story of a cult campus film

Set in 1974 inside a school of architecture, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones follows a group of final-year students trying to finish their academic theses while navigating youthful idealism and rebellion. The film portrays a generation of free-spirited students, described in the screenplay as “dope-smoking, bellbottom-wearing and vaguely idealistic”, capturing the atmosphere of campus life during that period.

Related Content
null - null
What's New In Lightroom? Exploring Adobe's AI Photo Editing Tools
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones theatre release date out - Instagram/Film Heritage Foundation
Arundhati Roy’s In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones To Release Across India In March; Check Out Release Date
21 March 2023: Art For Our Sake - Outlook
Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality
Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 - Instagram
Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks
Related Content

Despite its modest scale, the film gradually developed a reputation as a cult favourite. Its informal tone, humour, and collaborative spirit helped it stand apart from mainstream cinema of the time.

In the introduction to the new book, Arundhati Roy reflects on the film's unlikely afterlife. She notes that the project survived largely because of the dedication of those who believed in preserving it, particularly the efforts of the Film Heritage Foundation and Dungarpur.

Roy also writes that the energy of the cast and crew contributed to the film’s enduring charm, describing the group as people who worked together with a shared enthusiasm rather than traditional star hierarchies.

New introductions and restoration story

The revised screenplay edition includes new introductory essays written by Roy, Krishen, and Dungarpur. These pieces offer readers insight into the making of the film, the loss and later recovery of its negative, and the cultural life the film has continued to enjoy over the years.

Pico Iyer in Marty Supreme - Youtube
The Cameos You Almost Miss: When Writers Turn Up on Screen

BY Suresh Menon

The publication also coincides with the film’s restored version returning to the big screen, with the 4K restoration scheduled to release in theatres on Friday.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Takes Five As PAK Go Nine Down Against BAN In Dhaka

  2. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek In Batting; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

  4. Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  5. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  5. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  4. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

  5. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher