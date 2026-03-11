Anurag Kashyap Responds to Mention In Epstein Files

Summary of this article
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to reports suggesting that his name appeared in documents connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The reference reportedly surfaced in correspondence discussing a potential event in Beijing in 2017 involving a “Bollywood guy” and a “famous Bollywood director”.
Anurag Kashyap responds to the Epstein Files reference
Speaking on the show Sit with Hitlist, Kashyap clarified that the mention has nothing to do with him. According to the director, he has never travelled to Beijing and has only visited Shanghai once before 2014. He suggested that the email reference may simply have been part of the many invitations public figures often receive.
Kashyap also reacted to the situation with humour. Reflecting on the speculation, he remarked that at times he looks at such reports and thinks to himself, “Wow! What a company I have.”
Director addresses 2021 income tax raid
During the same conversation, Kashyap also spoke about the Income Tax raid conducted at his residence in 2021. The filmmaker explained that the investigation was largely linked to his former production company, Phantom Films.
According to Kashyap, the matter was connected to financial and valuation issues following the dissolution of the company. He said the authorities were examining questions related to the company’s assets, ownership and financial records after the partners decided to part ways.
Phantom Films was founded in 2011 by Kashyap along with filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. Over the years, the banner produced several widely discussed Hindi films including Queen, Masaan, Lootera and Udta Punjab. The company was eventually dissolved in 2018 after seven years of collaboration.
What the Epstein Files refer to:
The so-called Epstein files refer to a large collection of documents related to investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking minors. The records include court filings, emails, flight logs and testimonies that shed light on Epstein’s network of associates.
The recently unsealed documents mention several public figures across politics, business and academia. Names referenced in earlier records include individuals such as Steve Bannon, Larry Summers and Noam Chomsky, while other previously reported associations have included Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Elon Musk. Several of these figures have denied any wrongdoing.