Anurag Kashyap Responds to Mention In Epstein Files

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has addressed reports linking his name to the Jeffrey Epstein files. The director dismissed the speculation, explaining that he has never been to Beijing and had no involvement with the reference mentioned in the documents.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap On Epstein Files Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Anurag Kashyap responds to the Jeffrey Epstein files mention.

  • Director clarifies he has never visited Beijing.

  • Kashyap also explains the 2021 Income Tax raid linked to Phantom Films.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to reports suggesting that his name appeared in documents connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The reference reportedly surfaced in correspondence discussing a potential event in Beijing in 2017 involving a “Bollywood guy” and a “famous Bollywood director”.

Anurag Kashyap responds to the Epstein Files reference

Speaking on the show Sit with Hitlist, Kashyap clarified that the mention has nothing to do with him. According to the director, he has never travelled to Beijing and has only visited Shanghai once before 2014. He suggested that the email reference may simply have been part of the many invitations public figures often receive.

Kashyap also reacted to the situation with humour. Reflecting on the speculation, he remarked that at times he looks at such reports and thinks to himself, “Wow! What a company I have.”

Jeffrey Epstein - null
Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

BY Fozia Yasin

Director addresses 2021 income tax raid

During the same conversation, Kashyap also spoke about the Income Tax raid conducted at his residence in 2021. The filmmaker explained that the investigation was largely linked to his former production company, Phantom Films.

According to Kashyap, the matter was connected to financial and valuation issues following the dissolution of the company. He said the authorities were examining questions related to the company’s assets, ownership and financial records after the partners decided to part ways.

Related Content
Prakash Raj on The Kerala Story 2 - Instagram/Prakash Raj
Prakash Raj Takes A Jibe At The Kerala Story 2, Shares Pics Of Beef, Pork, Fish Dishes
Anurag Kashyap slams The Kerala Story 2 - Instagram/Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap Slams The Kerala Story 2, Calls It Propaganda Film
Anurag Kashyap denies involvement in Epstein Files - Instagram/Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap Denies Any Connection With Epstein Files: 'I’ve No Clue About This'
Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files - IMDb
Anurag Kashyap Named As ‘Bollywood Guy’ In Epstein Files, No Link To Alleged Crimes
Related Content

Phantom Films was founded in 2011 by Kashyap along with filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. Over the years, the banner produced several widely discussed Hindi films including Queen, Masaan, Lootera and Udta Punjab. The company was eventually dissolved in 2018 after seven years of collaboration.

What the Epstein Files refer to:

The so-called Epstein files refer to a large collection of documents related to investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking minors. The records include court filings, emails, flight logs and testimonies that shed light on Epstein’s network of associates.

Among the Millions: Documents that were released by the US Department of Justice on the Jeffrey Epstein files - | Photo: AP
Elite Ties, Manipulation and Controversy: The Expanding Shadow Of Jeffrey Epstein

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

The recently unsealed documents mention several public figures across politics, business and academia. Names referenced in earlier records include individuals such as Steve Bannon, Larry Summers and Noam Chomsky, while other previously reported associations have included Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Elon Musk. Several of these figures have denied any wrongdoing.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana Takes Five As PAK Go Nine Down Against BAN In Dhaka

  2. ICC T20I Rankings: Kishan Leaps To 2nd Behind Abhishek In Batting; Varun Loses Bowling Top Spot To Rashid

  3. Jasprit Bumrah Set To Prioritise ODIs And Tests Ahead Of 2027 World Cup

  4. Shivam Dube Makes Filmy Return To Mumbai Via Train After Winning T20 World Cup In Ahmedabad

  5. ODI World Cup, WTC Wins Bigger Than T20 WC Victory: Manjrekar's Tweet Creates Stir On Social Media

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

  4. Saina Nehwal Joins India's International Movement To Unite Nations Advisory Board On International Women’s Day

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  2. Day In Pics: March 10, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Three Days in Tihar: JNU Student Leader’s Diary of Arrest, Humiliation, Solidarity

  5. J&K Congress Protests Against PM Modi, Demands Resignation Over 'Surrender' To US

Entertainment News

  1. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

  2. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  3. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  4. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  5. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. The Handmaid's Tale: From Cuba To Iran, A Dystopian Landscape

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Mojtaba Khamenei Steps Into His Father’s Shoes:  Can He Deliver?

  4. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

  5. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers Resigns

Latest Stories

  1. LPG Crunch Hits Restaurants In India As War In West Asia Disrupts Supply

  2. Jaishankar Holds Third Call With Iran’s Foreign Minister Amid Strait Of Hormuz Blockade

  3. US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict

  4. Critics’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations: Homebound, Black Warrant Lead In Film And Web Series Categories

  5. UN Warns Strait Of Hormuz Disruption Could Raise Global Food And Energy Prices

  6. Six Militants Arrested In Manipur, 10 Acres Of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed

  7. Miley Cyrus Returns As Hannah Montana In 20th Anniversary Special – Trailer, Release Date Out

  8. Pakistan, Bangladesh Shut Schools To Conserve Fuel As Middle East Conflict Drives Oil Prices Higher