Prakash Raj Takes A Jibe At The Kerala Story 2, Shares Pics Of Beef, Pork, Fish Dishes

The Kerala Story 2 trailer has sparked controversy and debate with its provocative beef scene.
Several politicians and celebs have criticised the trailer, calling it a "propaganda" film.
Prakash Raj responded to the controversy, sharing photos of traditional Kerala dishes of beef, pork and fish to depict the harmony in the state.
The Kerala Story 2 trailer has ignited intense debate and scrutiny, especially with its provocative beef scene. The film, directed by Kamakhya Narain Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is set for theatrical release on February 27, 2026. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, criticising The Kerala Story 2, called it a "propaganda" film. Now, Prakash Raj took a jibe at the film by posting photos of beef, fish and pork dishes on social media.
Prakash Raj responds to The Kerala Story 2 controversy
On Sunday, Prakash Raj shared pics of pork, beef, and fish dishes on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "The real #KeralaStory is how pork, beef and fish coexist with vegetarian sadya and all of them live in harmony. Please relish #justasking happy Sunday everyone (sic)."
It is assumed to be his response to the controversies surrounding the film's trailer.
Anurag Kashyap slams The Kerala Story 2
Kashyap was recently spotted at the Kochi airport, where he called The Kerala Story a “bullsh*t propaganda.”
Referring to the viral beef scene from The Kerala Story 2 trailer, he said, “Aisa beef kaun khilata hai? Aisa koi khichdi bhi nahi khilata hai (Who feeds someone beef like this? No one is fed even khichdi in this manner).”
“They just want to make money and please everybody; divide people. The filmmaker is a greedy man. He just wants to make money,” he added.
Kamakhya Narayan Singh calls Anurag Kashyap mentally unstable
Kamakhya hit back at Kashyap, saying, "Problem yeh hai ki Anurag Kashyap ji ab maansik roop se durbal hogaye hai. Unko har cheeze se dikkat hai--Brahmano se, Netflix se, film industry se. Is aadmi ko har cheeze se dikkat hai (The problem is that Anurag Kashyap has become mentally unstable. He has problems with everything, including Brahims, Netflix, and the film industry)."
Watch the full video here.
The film is set to hit the theatres on February 27, 2026.