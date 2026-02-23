Prakash Raj Takes A Jibe At The Kerala Story 2, Shares Pics Of Beef, Pork, Fish Dishes

The Kerala Story 2 trailer has ignited intense debate and scrutiny, especially with its provocative beef scene. The film, directed by Kamakhya Narain Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is set for theatrical release on February 27, 2026. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, criticising The Kerala Story 2, called it a "propaganda" film. Now, Prakash Raj took a jibe at the film by posting photos of beef, fish and pork dishes on social media.