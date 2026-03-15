One Piece Star Taz Skylar Says He Would Love To Act In A Bollywood Project

Summary of this article
One Piece star Taz Skylar expresses interest in Bollywood projects.
Actor reflects on the growing global popularity of One Piece.
Skylar says visiting India and exploring its culture is a dream.
Actor Taz Skylar, known for playing Vinsmoke Sanji in the live-action adaptation of One Piece, has said he would love to take up a project in Bollywood in the future. The Spanish-British actor, whose full name is Tarek Taz Yassin Skylar, has gained global recognition following the success of the Netflix series.
One Piece star Taz Skylar talks about Bollywood interest
Speaking about the show’s growing international fanbase, Skylar admitted that the response to One Piece surprised him. According to the actor, many streaming shows tend to fade from public conversation after their initial release, but the opposite seemed to happen with the popular adaptation.
Reflecting on the journey of the series, he noted that the audience for the show appeared to grow even months after its release. Instead of fading away, he felt that more people discovered the series later, helping expand its fan community around the world.
Actor reflects on the global popularity of One Piece
Skylar said the sustained popularity of the series was unexpected. With the large amount of content released regularly on streaming platforms, he wondered how long a show could remain relevant after its launch.
However, he believes One Piece continued to gain momentum long after the initial excitement around the first season. The show’s second season arrived two years later, and the actor says the continued enthusiasm from fans proved the series had developed a strong global following.
Before One Piece, Skylar had already appeared in projects such as Boiling Point and the British crime drama Villain. His role in the adventure series, however, has helped introduce him to a much wider international audience.
Taz Skylar hopes to visit India
The actor also shared his interest in working in the Indian film industry. Skylar said he would love the opportunity to be part of a Bollywood project someday. He explained that members of the stunt team he has worked with often travel to India for projects and frequently speak about their experiences in the country. Hearing those stories, he said, made him curious about the culture and filmmaking environment there.
India also tops his personal travel wishlist. Skylar said he hopes to visit the country, meet people, learn about local traditions and even try cooking regional dishes.
The second season of One Piece was released earlier this week, continuing the adventures of the Straw Hat crew and expanding the series’ already massive global fanbase.