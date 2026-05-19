Tom Kane, Voice Actor Of Star Wars And The Powerpuff Girls, Passes Away At 64

Tom Kane's death was first announced by his agency, Galactic Productions, via a Facebook post. However, the reason behind his death was not mentioned in the post.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Updated on:
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Voice actor Tom Kane
Voice actor Tom Kane dies Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Voice actor Tom Kane died at the age of 64.

  • He voiced Yoda in the Star Wars universe and Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls.

  • His death was first announced by his agency, via a Facebook post.

Tom Kane, best known for voicing Yoda in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Professor Utonium in The Powerpuff Girls, passed away on Monday (May 18) at the age of 64. His death was first announced by his agency, Galactic Productions, via a Facebook post.

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Tom Kane dies

Kane died due to stroke complications at a hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

“From his unforgettable performances in Star Wars to countless animated series, documentaries and games, Tom brought wisdom, strength, humor and heart to every role he touched (sic),” read the statement. “His voice became part of our lives, our memories and the stories we carry with us (sic).”

Who was Tom Kane?

Born on April 15, 1962, in Overland Park, Kansas, Tom's real name was Thomas Kane Roberts. He worked as a voice actor at age 15 and studied at Shawnee Mission South High School.

He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1984 and started with small voice roles for video games in 1996. He first voiced Yoda in a game released in 1999 and continued as Yoda on the TV series Star Wars: Clone Wars in 2003 and in the 2008 Clone Wars film.

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Kane suffered a stroke in 2020 and retired in 2021. Despite his ill health, he attended the Lexington Comic and Toy Convention in Kentucky in March, where he reunited with the Powerpuff Girls cast.

Tom Kane's career

Kane also lent his voice to Woodhouse on the FX animated series Archer. He also played the rabbit Mr. Herriman on Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, Lord Monkey Fist on Kim Possible and monkey Darwin on The Wild Thornberrys and Magneto and Ultron in Marvel projects.

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