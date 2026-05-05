Malayalam Actor Santhosh K Nair Dies In Accident, Leaves Behind 100-Film Legacy

Summary of this article
Santhosh K Nair's death after a road accident shocks the Malayalam film industry.
Veteran actor featured in over 100 films across four decades.
Final film Bharathanatyam 2 marks the end of a long acting journey.
Santhosh K Nair death has come as a sudden loss to Malayalam cinema after the veteran actor died following a road accident in Kerala. Known for his extensive work across films and television, he had built a career that spanned decades, often balancing both villainous and comic roles with ease.
The accident reportedly took place in Adoor, where his car collided with a truck, leading to serious injuries.
Santhosh K Nair death after road accident in Kerala
He was rushed to a nearby private hospital after the crash, but it was reported that he suffered a heart attack soon after and could not be revived. His wife, who was travelling with him at the time of the accident, is currently undergoing treatment.
The suddenness of the incident has left many in the industry and audience circles in shock, given his continued presence on screen.
Santhosh K Nair career: Over 100 films and lasting impact
Santhosh K Nair began his acting journey with Ithu Aarti Katha and went on to appear in more than 100 films. Over the years, he became a recognisable face, particularly for supporting roles that added depth to mainstream narratives.
He was also active in television, further strengthening his connection with audiences. Beyond his professional life, he shared a long-standing association with Mohanlal, with whom he studied during his college years in Kerala.
His final on-screen appearance came with Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, marking the end of a career that quietly but consistently contributed to the industry.
While the exact timeline of the incident continues to emerge, what remains clear is the scale of the loss. For many, Santhosh K Nair was not just a familiar face but a steady presence across generations of Malayalam cinema.