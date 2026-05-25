Leader OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Legend Saravanan's Tamil-language Spy Action Thriller

Leader OTT release date: Businessman-turned-actor Legend Saravanan's Tamil-language spy action thriller Leader hit the screens on April 3, 2026. It was directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Saravanan. Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, and Payal Rajput were also part of the cast. The movie opened to mixed reviews, mostly positive upon theatrical release. It is now set to hit the OTT space almost two months after release. Those who missed the movie in theatres can now watch it online from home.