Leader OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Legend Saravanan's Tamil-language Spy Action Thriller

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Tamil-language spy action thriller Leader, headlined by Legend Saravanan, hit the screens on April 3, 2026. It is set to make its OTT debut.

Leader OTT
Leader OTT release date out Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Tamil-language spy action thriller Leader, headlined by Legend Saravanan, hit the screens on April 3, 2026.

  • Directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar, it is set to make its OTT debut this week.

  • Check out Leader's OTT release date details here.

Leader OTT release date: Businessman-turned-actor Legend Saravanan's Tamil-language spy action thriller Leader hit the screens on April 3, 2026. It was directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar and produced by Saravanan. Andrea Jeremiah, Shaam, and Payal Rajput were also part of the cast. The movie opened to mixed reviews, mostly positive upon theatrical release. It is now set to hit the OTT space almost two months after release. Those who missed the movie in theatres can now watch it online from home.

When and where to watch Leader on OTT

Leader has locked its OTT release date for this week. The film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 29. It will be available to watch in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages apart from Tamil.

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By Garima Das

Leader story

Leader follows an undercover agent who disguises himself as a mechanic in Thoothukudi. He secretly handles a dangerous operation linked to a port attack. He uses his intelligence to unravel the truth and also tries to protect himself and his family from the deadly gangsters.

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Apart from Legend Saravanan, the supporting cast added to the film's narrative with powerful performances and maintained the intrigue and suspense till the end.

Watch the trailer here.

It perfectly blended action, suspense, and mystery. Ghibran composed the film's music, which matched the storytelling. Venkatesh S handled the cinematography, while Pradeep E. Ragav took care of the editing.

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Legend box office

It reportedly made a worldwide lifetime collection of approximately Rs 6.50 crore gross (Rs 5.68 crore net) in 40 days.

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