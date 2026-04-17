Second Case Of Seetharam OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Thriller

Second Case of Seetharam OTT release brings Vijay Raghavendra’s crime thriller to streaming after its theatrical run. The film follows Inspector Seetharam as he investigates a chilling series of murders in a small town.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Second Case of Seetharam
Second Case of Seetharam OTT Release Photo: IMDb
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Second Case of Seetharam OTT release brings thriller to Prime Video platform.

  • Film follows serial murder investigation led by Inspector Seetharam in Anegadde.

  • Kannada crime thriller earned Rs 1.58 crore worldwide during theatrical run.

Second Case of Seetharam is set to reach a wider audience with its OTT release following its theatrical run earlier this year. Led by Vijay Raghavendra, the film continues the journey of Inspector Seetharam, placing him in the middle of a disturbing investigation that tests both his instincts and resilience.

Second Case of Seetharam OTT release: Where to watch and language options

Following its run in cinemas, the film is now heading to streaming, offering viewers a chance to catch the sequel from home. Reports suggest that the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video, expanding its reach beyond regional audiences.

The streaming version is expected to be released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. This wider accessibility reflects the growing demand for South Indian crime thrillers across platforms.

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Seetharam sequel story and performances

The story centres on a string of murders in Anegadde, each pointing towards a calculated and psychopathic pattern. As the investigation unfolds, Seetharam is forced to piece together complex clues while dealing with physical and emotional strain.

Vijay Raghavendra’s portrayal has been described as restrained yet compelling. It was noted in reviews that his performance carries a quiet intensity, presenting a character who is determined but not invincible. Supporting actors Gopal Krishna Deshpande and Usha Bhandari add weight to the narrative, with performances that enhance the film’s tense atmosphere.

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Directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, the film builds on the world introduced in Seetharam Benoy: Case No.18, deepening the character’s arc through a darker and more layered storyline.

After releasing in theatres on February 20, 2026, the film is now expected to begin streaming on April 17, marking its digital debut.

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