South OTT Releases This Week: Dacoit, Vaazha II And Bharatanatyam 2 What to Watch?

South OTT releases this week bring a lively mix of action, comedy and romance across major platforms.

Aishani Biswas
Aishani Biswas
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South OTT Releases This Week: Dacoit, Vaazha II & More Photo: IMDb
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • 5 South OTT releases this week span action, comedy and romance genres.

  • Dacoit and Vaazha II lead with strong storytelling and audience appeal.

  • Netflix and Prime Video anchor a balanced South OTT lineup this week.

South OTT releases this week bring together a strong mix of genres that feel both familiar and fresh. There is action rooted in revenge, comedy shaped by chaos, and romance navigating modern relationships. What stands out is how comfortably these stories sit across platforms, making it easy to jump between tones without losing interest.

Latest South OTT Releases This Week Across Netflix, Prime Video & More:

1. Dacoit: A Love Story

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 8

This noir-action drama builds around a simple idea of revenge but adds emotional weight through its central relationship. A convict on a mission sounds straightforward, yet the film leans into moral conflict and vulnerability, making it more than just an action piece.

2. Vaazha II: Biopic of a Billion Bros

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 2026 (this week)

A coming-of-age sequel that shifts focus from youthful chaos to adult realities. Following four friends labelled as misfits, the film explores how expectations and failures shape identity. It balances humour with moments that feel honest rather than forced.

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3. Bharatanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: May 8

This sequel takes a darker turn while keeping its chaotic energy intact. A family dealing with buried secrets finds itself caught in a spiral of lies after an accidental crime. The humour remains, but it is sharper and edged with tension.

4. Love Insurance Kompany

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: May 6

A sci-fi romantic comedy that plays with the idea of modern love being shaped by technology. The clash between old-school emotions and app-driven relationships gives the story its core conflict, keeping it light but thoughtful.

5. Aadu 3

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Release Date: May 1

The franchise continues its signature absurd humour while pushing into sci-fi territory. It does not try to be grounded, and that works in its favour. The film thrives on unpredictability and a sense of controlled chaos.

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This week’s lineup works because it does not rely on one tone. Dacoit brings intensity, Vaazha II offers relatability, while Bharatanatyam 2 leans into dark comedy. Even Love Insurance Kompany introduces a playful twist on romance.

The variety keeps things from feeling repetitive. You can move from something heavy to something light without stepping out of the South OTT space.

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