OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Main Actor Nahin Hoon And More

8 major OTT and theatrical releases this week offer diverse viewing choices.
Citadel Season 2 and Dacoit lead strong OTT releases with wide appeal.
Hindi theatrical films add grounded drama and lighthearted family entertainment.
OTT releases this week arrive with a mix that feels easy to navigate but hard to ignore. There is big-scale action returning with familiar faces, smaller character-driven dramas finding space, and Hindi theatrical films adding variety to the weekend. Whether you are in the mood for something intense or just looking to unwind, this week’s lineup covers both ends without feeling crowded.
Top OTT Releases This Week Across Netflix, Prime Video & More
1. Citadel Season 2
Release Date: May 6
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
The spy world expands again, but this time with more emotional stakes. Mason and Nadia are not just fighting enemies, they are dealing with the weight of their past choices. The scale remains global, but the story feels more personal, which gives the new season a stronger hook.
2. Dacoit: A Love Story
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 8
This one leans into action but keeps its core emotional. A convict chasing revenge sounds familiar, but the film adds layers through its relationship dynamics and moral conflict. Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur bring a grounded intensity that keeps it engaging.
3. Lukkhe
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: May 8
Set against Punjab’s rap scene, this series mixes music with crime and identity. It follows a young athlete stepping into a dangerous world, only to find himself caught between ambition and consequences. The tone stays raw without losing its emotional edge.
4. Remarkably Bright Creatures
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 8
A quieter, reflective watch. The story of an elderly woman forming an unlikely bond with an octopus might sound unusual, but it unfolds with warmth and restraint. It is more about grief and healing than spectacle, and that is where it finds its strength.
5. Legends
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: May 7
Inspired by real events, this crime drama takes a grounded approach to undercover work. What stands out is how ordinary people are pushed into extraordinary situations. It keeps the tension steady without overplaying its hand.
Theatrical Releases This Week:
6. Daadi Ki Shaadi
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: 8 May 2026
A lighter entry in the lineup, this film builds its charm around an unusual premise. A grandmother deciding to remarry brings both humour and warmth, making it a comfortable watch for a family outing.
7. Main Actor Nahin Hoon
Where to Watch: In theatres
Release Date: 8 May 2026
This drama focuses on identity and ambition within the world of performance. It feels introspective without becoming slow, carried by strong central performances that keep the narrative grounded.
There is a clear mix this time. Big, global series like Citadel Season 2 sit comfortably alongside local stories like Dacoit and Mein Actor Nahin Hoon. The shift between scale and intimacy keeps the watchlist from feeling repetitive.
At the same time, platforms like Netflix and Prime Video carry most of the load, while theatres offer a more traditional mix of drama and comedy. That contrast actually works in favour of the viewer.