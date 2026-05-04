IShowSpeed’s “Call Me” Plea To Virat Kohli After Stumps Hit Takes Over Social Media - Video

IShowSpeed goes viral after hitting stumps alongside Alzarri Joseph, urging Virat Kohli to call him during a Caribbean cricket session that thrilled Indian fans online

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IShowSpeed with Cristiano Ronaldo on his shirt Photo: X/IShowSpeedHQ
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Hits the stumps during a Caribbean session and shouts “Virat Kohli, call me”

  • Mentions ICC and Mumbai team in a viral on-field moment

  • Appears alongside Alzarri Joseph, boosting clip’s reach and credibility

Popular YouTube streamer IShowSpeed has once again gone viral after a chaotic yet entertaining cricket moment during his ongoing Caribbean tour, this time even sharing the field with West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph.

The American content creator, known for his unpredictable energy, attempted to replicate te bowling action while watching Joseph bowl during a casual session. Moments later, he produced a sharp throw that hit the stumps, triggering a dramatic celebration that quickly caught global attention.

“Virat Kohli, call me”: Viral moment steals the show

The now-viral clip shows IShowSpeed observing Alzarri Joseph, one of West Indies’ premier fast bowlers, before stepping in to try his own luck. After striking the stumps with a direct hit, he erupted with confidence, shouting, “I might be the greatest… Virat Kohli, call me… ICC call me… Mumbai cricket team call me.”

The delivery may not have been a legal one in cricketing terms, but the theatrics and confidence made it a viral spectacle. His reference to multiple teams and governing bodies added to the humor, even if it showed a slightly shaky grasp of cricket structure. Still, the presence of a real international cricketer like Joseph in the background added authenticity to the moment, making it even more engaging for fans.

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Caribbean tour, cricket passion and Indian connect

Speed’s ongoing Caribbean tour has seen him explore different cultures while collaborating with athletes and creators, including meeting cricketers like Alzarri Joseph.

His growing interest in cricket isn’t new, he previously attended an India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, passionately cheering for Kohli and reacting emotionally to key moments. His admiration for the Indian superstar also aligns with their shared love for Cristiano Ronaldo, something Speed frequently highlights in his streams. By mixing cricket with his signature high-energy persona, Speed continues to tap into India’s massive fanbase.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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