Novak Djokovic’s Honest Virat Kohli Confession Leaves Cricket Fans Stunned At Laureus Awards

Summary of this article
Novak Djokovic revealed at the Laureus World Sports Awards that Virat Kohli inspired him to follow cricket
The tennis legend praised Kohli’s personality and expressed interest in meeting him in India
Kohli continues strong form in IPL 2026 with 247 runs in 6 matches for RCB
Novak Djokovic has expressed his admiration for Virat Kohli, revealing that the Indian star played a key role in getting him interested in cricket. The Serbian tennis legend made this remark during his appearance at the Laureus World Sports Awards, where he interacted with the media and spoke about athletes he follows outside tennis.
Novak Djokovic reveals Virat Kohli’s impact
Djokovic made it clear that Kohli’s personality and stature drew him towards the sport. “Virat is a friend and someone I respect and admire. He is actually the reason why I started following cricket,” he said during the Laureus event, instantly grabbing attention across the cricketing world.
The 24-time Grand Slam winner also spoke about the possibility of meeting Kohli in India. “When I come to India, hopefully he can join, and then we could play a little bit of tennis, a little bit of cricket,” Djokovic added, hinting at a crossover moment fans would absolutely love.
He further acknowledged the support he has received from Indian fans over the years and said he is keen to visit the country soon. His comments reflected not just admiration for Kohli, but also a growing connection with Indian sports culture.
Virat Kohli continues strong run in IPL 2026
While admiration continues to pour in from across the sporting world, Kohli has been doing what he does best on the field. Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the veteran batter has been in impressive touch at the top.
Kohli has scored 247 runs in six matches so far at a strike rate of over 157, including two half-centuries. His consistency has been crucial for RCB, often setting the platform in the powerplay and guiding the innings through key phases.
Even now, Kohli remains one of the most reliable batters in the league. And as his influence continues to grow globally, moments like these, where a tennis great credits him for following cricket, only add another layer to his legacy.