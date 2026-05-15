'Either Tell Me That I Am Not Good Enough Or Be Quite' - Virat Kohli's Bold Stance On His Place In Indian Cricket

Virat Kohli in a bold interview with RCB expresses his desire to play for India in the 2027 ODI World Cup but without any pressure of having to constantly prove himself. Photo: X/RCB

Virat Kohli in a bold interview with RCB expresses his desire to play for India in the 2027 ODI World Cup but without any pressure of having to constantly prove himself. Photo: X/RCB