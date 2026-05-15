'Either Tell Me That I Am Not Good Enough Or Be Quite' - Virat Kohli's Bold Stance On His Place In Indian Cricket

Summary of this article
Virat Kohli expresses his desire to play for India in the 2027 ODI World Cup
However, Kohli also stated that he'll be keen to be part of the team as long as his presence is valued
Kohli said that he doesn't want to constantly prove his value in the team anymore
Virat Kohli once and for all puts to bed the chatter around his motivation to play for India in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 37-year-old legend clarified that he still has the desire to represent his country at the biggest stage, but at the same time, he also outlined that if the environment around him is constantly demanding him to prove his worth, he would prefer walking away from it.
In a recent podcast with his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli said, ""I am always ready because that's my daily life. You know, I work out, we eat well at home. It is because I like living that way. It is not only to play cricket. So that is where I am. I mean, this 27 (2027 World Cup) chat and all that...I've been asked so many times, 'do you want to play 27?',"
"I know the answer. Like, why would I leave my home, you know, get my stuff over and be like, I don't know what I want. Of course, if I'm playing, I want to play cricket. I want to carry on. Playing a World Cup for India is amazing. But as I said, the value has to be two sides," he asserted.
"My perspective is very clear. If I can add value to the environment that I am part of, and the environment feels that I can add value, I will be seen. If I am made to feel like I need to prove my worth and my value, I am not in that space," said Kohli, who is counted among the greats of the game.
Virat Kohli emphasized that he's constantly working hard to play the game he still loves and as long as he's being true to his work ethics, he doesn't feel that he wants to prove his worth to anyone and if he has to do that then that place is not meant for him.
"I am being honest to my preparations, I am being honest to how I approach the game. I put my head down, I work hard. When I arrive to play, I work as hard if not harder than anyone else and I play the game in the right way," he added.
"I will do that because I prepare accordingly. I am prepared that I will field 50 overs. After operating in this way, if I have to prove my worth and value, that place is not meant to be for me," he said.
The veteran Indian batter also clarified that he didn't play the Vijay Hazare Trophy to prove a point but for the love of the game and he enjoyed his short stint with the Delhi team.
"I was very clear in my head that I am not going out there to prove anything to anyone. I am going there to play because I love playing the game. That's how I played Vijay Hazare as well. It was amazing.
He also opened up on his love for batting and that he still gets that childlike happiness when he goes out to bat in the middle.
"I thought I have played for so long, do I have the motivation? But the moment my intention switched to 'I want to play because I love the game', I just loved batting. I felt like a child again. I was like this is not about anyone, this is about me and the game," he explained.
Be Upfront Or Let Me Play - Kohli
Virat Kohli also voiced his disapproval over change of positions as far as the judgement on his value is concerned. He prefers a consistence stance on his place in the team over the constant scrutiny.
"The moment I feel like people are trying to complicate it for me and be like 'oh this and that'. Either be clear and honest and upfront or be quiet and let me play. If you go to a workplace and people say we believe in your abilities and a week later they start questioning the way you operate, it's like why?" he elaborated.
"Either tell me on day one that I am not good enough or I am not needed but if you have said that I am good enough and that we are not thinking otherwise, then be quiet. If you start operating up and down because of results, you can never have a consistent stance," he said.
Virat Kohli currently features only in the ODI format for India as he bid adieu to T20 Internationals and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively. With limited ODI matches being played in recent years, Virat's appearances for India have now become scarce.
He's next likely to play in the three-match ODI series against England from July 14-19. While Kohli and Rohit's stance on playing for India has remained quite clear, India's current head coach has mostly remained non-committal on the future of both these veterans in international cricket.