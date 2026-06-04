FIFA World Cup 2026: Your Complete India Viewing Guide, Match Times, Where To Watch, And The Broadcasting Controversy

Zee Entertainment swooped in last-minute to seal India's FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights
Get ready for late nights, 69 of 104 matches air between midnight and 6:30 AM IST
Watch on Unite8 Sports channels on TV or stream on ZEE5
The FIFA World Cup kicks off in seven days. For months, Indian fans didn't even know where to watch it.
Before we get to the schedule, let's talk about the mess that nearly left over a billion football fans in the dark.
Weeks before the tournament was set to begin, World Cup broadcast rights for India remained completely unresolved. FIFA had initially sought USD 100 million for rights covering the 2026 and 2030 editions, before reducing that ask to approximately USD 60 million.
What followed was a very public standoff.
JioStar, the joint venture between Disney Star and Reliance's Viacom18, India's largest streaming platform, made a final offer of just USD 15 million before walking away from negotiations entirely. Sony, which had broadcast the 2014 and 2018 editions, reportedly held talks but opted not to lodge a bid either.
So with the tournament days away, India, a country of 1.4 billion people, had no confirmed broadcaster. The irony was hard to miss.
The merger between Disney and Reliance's Indian broadcast operations had significantly reduced competition for media rights, while the time difference between North America and Asia made it challenging to attract large audiences, and therefore advertisers.
Enter Zee Entertainment.
Ending months of uncertainty, Zee Entertainment secured the broadcast and digital streaming rights for major FIFA properties, including the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030, and FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 for India. The deal came just 10 days before the tournament kicked off on June 11, a genuinely last-minute save.
The agreement is valued at over USD 40 million, less than half of what FIFA initially sought, and lower than the roughly USD 60 million Viacom18 paid for the 2022 Qatar World Cup rights.
The deal covers 39 FIFA tournaments through 2034, signalling a longer-term commitment to building a football ecosystem in India, unlike previous rights holders who treated the World Cup as a standalone event.
The Time Zone Reality Check
This is the part that's going to hurt.
69 of 104 matches kick off in overnight hours, before 7am or after 11pm, for viewers in India. That's not a typo. Nearly two-thirds of this tournament happens while most of India is either asleep or getting ready for work.
North American evening kickoffs often land late at night in India, making it especially important for fans to know which nights are manageable and which ones stretch deep into the early morning.
Here's your IST time slot guide:
|North American Kickoff
|India (IST)
|12 PM ET / 9 AM PT
|9:30 PM IST
|3 PM ET / 12 PM PT
|12:30 AM IST (next day)
|6 PM ET / 3 PM PT
|3:30 AM IST
|9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
|6:30 AM IST
So yes, the evening prime-time matches in North America are your early morning alarm calls.
Tournament at a Glance
The 2026 FIFA World Cup opens at the legendary Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. For viewers in India, the opening match lands at 12:30 AM IST on June 12, 2026. The grand finale, played locally on July 19 in the USA, kicks off at 12:30 AM IST on July 20, 2026.
The tournament features 48 teams for the first time in its history, expanded from 32, with a total of 104 matches across 16 venues in the USA, Canada, and Mexico
The Matches Indian Fans Care About Most
Argentina are the defending champions and begin their title defence against Austria in Group J. Lionel Messi, now 38, could be in line for his final World Cup appearance, alongside Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41.
Record five-time champions Brazil will be eyeing their first title since 2002. Four-time champions Germany are in Group E, while England face a tricky pool that also includes Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. France, last year's runners-up, are in Group I.
This is widely expected to be the last World Cup for both Messi and Ronaldo, two icons who have defined football for over two decades, making every potential Messi moment and every Ronaldo appearance carry a particular emotional weight.
Key Matches & IST Times to Mark
Opening Match Mexico vs South Africa - June 12, 12:30 AM IST | Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
Brazil vs Morocco - June 13, 3:30 AM IST | New York/New Jersey
Argentina vs Algeria - June 17, 6:30 AM IST | Kansas City
France vs Senegal - June 17, 12:30 AM IST | New York/New Jersey
England vs Croatia - June 18, 3:30 AM IST | Dallas
Germany vs Curacao - June 15, 12:30 AM IST | Houston
Knockout Stage begins - June 29 IST onwards
The Final - July 20, 12:30 AM IST | MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Can Football Finally Break Through in India?
The broadcasting chaos around this World Cup actually tells a larger story about where football stands in India.
The investment is primarily advertising-led, and experts note that the advertising economics of a single FIFA World Cup would rarely justify a long-duration rights commitment extending through 2034 on their own. Zee is clearly betting on the long game, building a football audience rather than just cashing in on one tournament.
"The Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience," said Romy Gai, FIFA's chief business officer.
The question is whether Indian fans will show up, even at 3 AM.
If the passion around this World Cup's broadcasting drama is anything to go by, the answer might just be yes.
Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026: TV And Live Streaming
Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India, while live streaming will be available on the ZEE5 platform and app.
Quick summary:
TV: Unite8 Sports 1 & 2 (Hindi), Unite8 Sports 1 HD & 2 HD (English)
Streaming: ZEE5 (subscription required)