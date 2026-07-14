Khan Sir FIR Explained: What The Arms Act Says About Licensed Firearms And Public Liability

Those questions are now before the Patna High Court, where Khan has challenged the FIR registered against him following the June 2 incident outside Khan Global Studies (KGS). According to The Indian Express, Khan has argued that no firearm or ammunition was recovered from him and has sought quashing of the FIR. The Bihar Police has opposed the plea, arguing that the recovery of a firearm alone does not determine criminal liability and that the investigation must examine the role of every person allegedly involved. Here is what happened, what the State has argued, and what the High Court will have to decide.